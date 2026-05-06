Red Bull Kilometre sprints and stage finishes offer precious time bonuses during 2026 Giro d'Italia

News
By published

Six, four and two second time bonuses positioned close to finished and final climbs, with €130,000 in extra prize money

The design of the Red Bull KM sprint
Graphic showing icons of riders between two banners demonstrating 1 kilometre (Image credit: Red Bull)

Every second counts in a Grand Tour and the Red Bull Kilometre intermediate sprints and stage finishes will again offer precious bonus seconds and cash prizes on each of the 20 road race stages of this year's Giro d'Italia.

Time bonuses of ten, six and four seconds are awarded at stage finishes, with six, four and two seconds awarded at the Red Bull KM. There are also significant cash prizes, with a total of €130,000 awarded in the Red Bull KM to sprint and overall winners.

The total prize money for the 2026 Giro d'Italia is €1,642,860, with €867,510 awarded in the four jersey classifications and €775,350 awarded in the many special classifications.

Article continues below

The Red Bull KM sprints also offer 15, 8, 5, 3 and 1 points and cash prizes of €5,000 each day, with each winner then wearing a blue number on the following stage. A red race number is worn by the rider selected as showing the most 'Fighting Spirit' on the previous stage.

The Red Bull KM General Classification is decided on points, with €15,000 awarded to the winner, €10,000 for second place and €5,000 for third.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.