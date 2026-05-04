La Vuelta Femenina overall leader suffers crash in final kilometres of stage 2
Rüegg crashes out with best young rider Ciabocco with 12km to go
Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly), the winner of stage 1 and race leader of La Vuelta Femenina, has been forced to abandon the race after suffering a crash during the 109.8-kilometre stage 2 to San Cibrao das Viñas.
Rüegg appeared to touch wheels with another rider with 12km to go and careened into best young rider Eleonora Ciabocco (Picnic-PostNL).
Both riders crashed into a culvert and were quickly attended to by medics.Article continues below
It was announced not long after that Rüegg had abandoned.
Rüegg led the Vuelta after winning the stage 1 sprint in Salvaterra de Miño over Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-ProTime).
German Franziska Koch (FDJ United-SUEZ), who picked up a six-second time bonus at the intermediate sprint on Sunday, was second overall tied on time with Rüegg at the start of Monday's stage.
After finishing second in the stage 2 sprint, Koch assumed the race lead by six seconds ahead of stage winner Shari Bossuyt (AG Insurance-Soudal).
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Ciabocco, 16th on stage 1, was in the best young rider's jersey on the same time as five other riders.
The Italian finished the second stage in 62nd, 2:29 behind Bossuyt.
Lore De Schepper (AG Insurance-Soudal) moved into the white jersey after stage 2.
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Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.