La Vuelta Femenina overall leader suffers crash in final kilometres of stage 2

Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly), the winner of stage 1 and race leader of La Vuelta Femenina, has been forced to abandon the race after suffering a crash during the 109.8-kilometre stage 2 to San Cibrao das Viñas.

Rüegg appeared to touch wheels with another rider with 12km to go and careened into best young rider Eleonora Ciabocco (Picnic-PostNL).

Both riders crashed into a culvert and were quickly attended to by medics.

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It was announced not long after that Rüegg had abandoned.

Rüegg led the Vuelta after winning the stage 1 sprint in Salvaterra de Miño over Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-ProTime).

German Franziska Koch (FDJ United-SUEZ), who picked up a six-second time bonus at the intermediate sprint on Sunday, was second overall tied on time with Rüegg at the start of Monday's stage.

After finishing second in the stage 2 sprint, Koch assumed the race lead by six seconds ahead of stage winner Shari Bossuyt (AG Insurance-Soudal).

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Ciabocco, 16th on stage 1, was in the best young rider's jersey on the same time as five other riders.

The Italian finished the second stage in 62nd, 2:29 behind Bossuyt.

Lore De Schepper (AG Insurance-Soudal) moved into the white jersey after stage 2.