Lotte Kopecky relegated, fined and given yellow card in botched La Vuelta Femenina sprint

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Belgian misses out on a stage win for second straight day in Spanish race

Mischa Bredewold, Anna van der Breggen and Lotte Kopecky watch the sprint on a reporter&#039;s phone after Kopecky was relegated
Lotte Kopecky was relegated in the sprint on stage 2 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) came away empty handed for the second straight day in La Vuelta Femenina. After finishing a close second on Sunday, Kopecky was relegated to last place in her group of 36 in the sprint on stage 2.

Coming onto the finishing straight in the slipstream of her teammate Anna van der Breggen, Kopecky looked like a very good bet for the victory on stage 2 to San Cibrao das Viñas.

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Kopecky should have another opportunity for a sprint in Tuesday's stage 3 to A Coruña.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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