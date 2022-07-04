Giro d'Italia Donne: Van Vleuten beats Garcia in two-up sprint to win stage 4

Image 1 of 28 Annemiek Van Vleuten outsprints Mavi Garcia to win stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Annemiek van Vleuten and Mavi Garcia on stage 4 at the Giro Donne (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Annemiek van Vleuten, Marta Cavalli and Mavi Garcia in the breakaway on stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 28 Annemiek van Vleuten, Marta Cavalli and Mavi Garcia in the breakaway on stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Elisa Balsamo on stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Annemiek van Vleuten attacks on stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Niamh Fisher-Black leads the chase group on stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Annemiek van Vleuten, Marta Cavalli and Mavi Garcia in the breakaway on stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Lucinda Brand (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Kristen Faulkner and Amanda Spratt (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Amanda Spratt (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Elisa Balsamo (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Annemiek van Vleuten (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Blanka Vas (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Annemiek van Vleuten, Marta Cavalli and Mavi Garcia in the breakaway on stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Annemiek van Vleuten, Marta Cavalli and Mavi Garcia in the breakaway on stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Annemiek van Vleuten on stage 4 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 28 Ciclamino leader Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 28 Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 28 The peloton on stage 4 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 28 Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 28 Annemiek Van Vleuten outsprints Mavi Garcia to win stage 4 at the Giro d'Italia Donne (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Marta Cavalli distanced from the breakaway finishes third on stage 4 (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 28 Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 4 and takes the maglia rosa (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 28 Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 4 and takes the maglia rosa (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 28 Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 4 and takes the maglia rosa (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 28 Spanish Champion Mavi Garcia second on stage 4 (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 28 Annemiek van Vleuten wins stage 4 and takes the maglia rosa (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency ) Image 1 of 28

The first Giro d'Italia Donne stage on the Italian mainland was won by Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team). The 39-year-old superstar attacked with three others on the second classified climb of the day, 50km from the finish.

Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) and Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) couldn't follow the pace by Van Vleuten and Spanish champion Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ), leaving the two riders to fight for the stage win.



García attacked on a small rise with 700 metres to go, but Van Vleuten could get back on her wheel and easily went past the Spaniard to win the stage, even taking a second on García. Cavalli finished third 43 seconds behind the winner while the next group lost almost five minutes. With this victory, Van Vleuten also takes over the race lead.

