Giro d'Italia Donne: Van Vleuten beats Garcia in two-up sprint to win stage 4
By Lukas Knöfler published
Movistar leader takes maglia rosa, Cavalli distanced from breakaway to finish third in Cesena
The first Giro d'Italia Donne stage on the Italian mainland was won by Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team). The 39-year-old superstar attacked with three others on the second classified climb of the day, 50km from the finish.
Kristen Faulkner (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) and Marta Cavalli (FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) couldn't follow the pace by Van Vleuten and Spanish champion Mavi García (UAE Team ADQ), leaving the two riders to fight for the stage win.
García attacked on a small rise with 700 metres to go, but Van Vleuten could get back on her wheel and easily went past the Spaniard to win the stage, even taking a second on García. Cavalli finished third 43 seconds behind the winner while the next group lost almost five minutes. With this victory, Van Vleuten also takes over the race lead.
More to come...
