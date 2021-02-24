Giro d'Italia 2021

Image 1 of 22 Egan Bernal with the winner's trophy for the 2021 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Filippo Ganna won the final TT (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 20 of the 2021 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange wins stage 19 atop Alpe di Mera (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-Nippo) wins stage 18 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) completed his Grand Tour collection with the Giro d'Italia stage 17 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) conquers climbs in the Dolomites to win stage 16 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Victor Campenaerts wins stage 15 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Lorenzo Fortunato wins on iconic ascent of the Zoncolan on stage 14 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Giacomo Nizzolo of Qhubeka Assos celebrates the stage 13 win in his European Champion jersey on home soil (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Italian Andrea Vendrame of AG2R Citroën wins stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) After epic day with gravel roads on stage 11, Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) keeps a firm grip on the leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins stage 10 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers won on gravel road to Campo Felice on stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Victor Lafay of Cofidis glides across the mountaintop finish at Guardia Sanframondi for stage 8 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 7 at the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) won stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Caleb Ewan of Lotto Soudal celebrates sprint win on stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) With a second-place finish on stage 4, Italy's Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) takes over GC lead (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Taco Van der Hoorn wins stage 3 at the 2021 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images) Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) remembered Wouter Weyland with his stage 2 victory salute (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) won the opening time trial (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Giro d'Italia stage 20 – As it happened

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) cruised to the overall victory in the 2021 Giro d’Italia, taking no risks on the final 30.3km individual time trial in Milan.

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) gained time on Bernal and Simon Yates (BikeExchange) but it wasn't enough to overtake the young Colombian in the final standings.

Bernal finished the 21 stages, covering 3,479.9km just one minute 29 seconds faster than Caruso, with Yates third, finishing 4:15 behind the Ineos rider.

The final time trial was another triumph for Ineos Grenadiers, with Filippo Ganna taking home the stage win after a challenge by Rémi Cavagna evaporated in a crash in the final kilometre.

Ganna himself overcame a last kilometre puncture to seal the stage win, his second after the opening time trial in Turin.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Final general classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 86:17:28 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:29 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:04:15 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:40 5 Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:24 6 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep 7 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:08:05 8 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:56 9 Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:11:44 10 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:18:35

