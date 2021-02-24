Giro d'Italia 2021

Details of the 104th edition of Italy's Grand Tour

Egan Bernal with the winner's trophy for the 2021 Giro d'Italia(Image credit: Getty Images)

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) cruised to the overall victory in the 2021 Giro d’Italia, taking no risks on the final 30.3km individual time trial in Milan.

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) gained time on Bernal and Simon Yates (BikeExchange) but it wasn't enough to overtake the young Colombian in the final standings.

Bernal finished the 21 stages, covering 3,479.9km just one minute 29 seconds faster than Caruso, with Yates third, finishing 4:15 behind the Ineos rider.

The final time trial was another triumph for Ineos Grenadiers, with Filippo Ganna taking home the stage win after a challenge by Rémi Cavagna evaporated in a crash in the final kilometre.

Ganna himself overcame a last kilometre puncture to seal the stage win, his second after the opening time trial in Turin.

Final general classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 86:17:28
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:29
3Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange 0:04:15
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:40
5Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:07:24
6João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
7Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:08:05
8Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:56
9Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma 0:11:44
10Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation 0:18:35

