Giro d'Italia 2021

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) cruised to the overall victory in the 2021 Giro d’Italia, taking no risks on the final 30.3km individual time trial in Milan.
Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) gained time on Bernal and Simon Yates (BikeExchange) but it wasn't enough to overtake the young Colombian in the final standings.
Bernal finished the 21 stages, covering 3,479.9km just one minute 29 seconds faster than Caruso, with Yates third, finishing 4:15 behind the Ineos rider.
The final time trial was another triumph for Ineos Grenadiers, with Filippo Ganna taking home the stage win after a challenge by Rémi Cavagna evaporated in a crash in the final kilometre.
Ganna himself overcame a last kilometre puncture to seal the stage win, his second after the opening time trial in Turin.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|86:17:28
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:29
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange
|0:04:15
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:40
|5
|Daniel Martinez Poveda (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:07:24
|6
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|7
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:08:05
|8
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:08:56
|9
|Tobias Foss (Nor) Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:44
|10
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:18:35
Giro d'Italia news
Week 3
- Crash costs Cavagna Giro d'Italia time trial victory
- Damiano Caruso lives 'a day like a champion' at the Giro d'Italia
- Egan Bernal: Caruso's attack was the most complicated moment of the Giro d'Italia
- Bilbao: Nobody deserved Giro d'Italia stage win more than Caruso
- Bardet's disappointment over Giro d'Italia stage near miss overshadows GC gain
- Carthy slips to 7th at Giro d'Italia as Alpe Motta takes its toll
- Giro d'Italia: Which GC riders lost time on stage 19 to Alpe di Mera
- Simon Yates recognises going for second overall is 'more realistic' in Giro d'Italia
- Giro d’Italia stage 19 analysis: Damiano Caruso closes in on podium
- Giro d'Italia: Almeida misses out on stage win but makes big time gains on GC
- Egan Bernal: Simon Yates is the strongest at the Giro d’Italia right now
- Damiano Caruso: Maybe it was a mistake to follow Simon Yates but I had to do it
- Giro d'Italia peloton to donate stage 19 prize money to those affected by Stresa cable car crash
- Remco Evenepoel off the bike for 'a few days' as scans reveal no further injury
- Cavagna: A frustrating end to a final Giro d’Italia breakaway opportunity
- Vlasov not giving up on Giro d’Italia podium despite downward trend
- Peter Sagan fined for 'intimidation' in Giro d'Italia stage 18
- Damiano Caruso downplays prospect of attacking Egan Bernal in Giro d'Italia
- Former Flanders winner Bettiol returns to racing roots with Giro d'Italia triumph
- Bernal aiming to profit from current GC advantage on crunch Giro d'Italia climbs
- Alberto Bettiol: I know I can do well when my legs are better than my luck
- Giulio Ciccone out of Giro d'Italia due to stage 17 crash
- Bardet to fight on at Giro d'Italia but podium gap builds
- Schultz fractures hand in Giro d'Italia crash
- Evenepoel out of Giro d'Italia after stage 17 crash
- Caruso stays steady in second at Giro d'Italia's tough summit finish
- Egan Bernal's name not on the trophy just yet at Giro d'Italia after Sega di Ala time loss
- Simon Yates: I didn’t even realise Egan Bernal was dropped
- Martin was unsure of Giro d'Italia stage victory until 100 metres from line
- Giro d'Italia: Which GC riders lost time on stage 17 to Sega di Ala
- Egan Bernal cracks and loses 57 seconds to Simon Yates at Giro d'Italia
- Evenepoel, Ciccone, Nibali go down in crash at Giro d'Italia
- Eddy Merckx: Evenepoel will have to improve in many areas to win a Grand Tour
- Van Emden blames Vermeersch for Giro d'Italia stage 15 crash
- No COVID-19 cases reported in latest round of tests at Giro d'Italia
- Simon Yates: It would take something very special to win the Giro d'Italia
- Once in a lifetime: Damiano Caruso closes in on Giro d'Italia podium
- Giro d'Italia stage 19 rerouted after tragic cable car crash at Mottarone mountain
- Egan Bernal chased up Giro d'Italia climb by chainsaw wielding fans
- Bardet: Bernal untouchable but Giro d'Italia podium is up for grabs
- Remco Evenepoel's 'ego dented' at Giro d'Italia, says Lefevere
- Egan Bernal will not race 2021 Tour de France
- Ciccone: Following own pace instead of attacks at Giro d’Italia paid off
- Caruso keeps climbing higher at Giro d’Italia
- Romain Bardet surprises himself with second on stage 16 at the Giro d'Italia
- Remco Evenepoel out of Giro d'Italia GC battle after brutal day in Dolomites
- Egan Bernal makes light of hard rain in Dolomites to put Giro d'Italia further out of reach
- Hugh Carthy moves into podium position as EF-Nippo go for broke at Giro d'Italia
- Giro d'Italia: Which GC riders lost time on stage 16 in the mountains
- Simon Yates suffers bitter blow in Giro d'Italia GC battle on Passo Giau
- Carthy sensed a chance to win Giro d'Italia before stage 16 alteration
- De Gendt leaves Giro d'Italia with knee pain
- Giro d'Italia queen stage cut back due to weather and safety concerns
- Van Emden breaks five ribs in Giro d’Italia crash
- Bernal 'ready for everything' as rough weather looms on Giro d'Italia queen stage
- Battle for break pinpointed as possible cause of massive Giro d'Italia crash
- Giro d'Italia: Vincenzo Nibali sustains rib injury in stage 15 crash
- Simon Yates: The Giro d’Italia is Egan Bernal’s to lose
- Giro d'Italia: Riesebeek rues missing the chance of a lifetime
- Giro d'Italia: Bennett rides Zoncolan for second time to thank teammate Affini
- Emanuel Buchmann forced to abandon Giro d'Italia in stage 15 mass crash
- Giro d'Italia stage 15 neutralised due to early mass crash
- Nizzolo leaves Giro d'Italia to recover for future goals
- Damiano Caruso stays in podium contention at Giro d’Italia
- Fortunato savours debut Giro d'Italia win for him and Eolo-Kometa
- Giro d'Italia: Vlasov loses ground as Astana ambush peters out
- Giro d'Italia leader Bernal underlines mountain strength with late attack on Zoncolan
- Remco Evenepoel drops further out of Giro d'Italia GC fight on Zoncolan
- Simon Yates: Bernal has shown he's the man to beat at the Giro d'Italia
Week 2
- Giro d'Italia: Which GC riders lost time on the Zoncolan stage
- Jai Hindley forced out of the Giro d'Italia with saddle sore and intolerable pain
- Giro d'Italia leader Bernal takes old-school view of fast-looming Zoncolan
- Carthy: a different Giro d'Italia starts on Saturday on the Zoncolan
- Groenewegen leaves Giro d'Italia empty handed
- Evenepoel: Winning the Giro d'Italia will be difficult because Bernal is so strong
- Nizzolo finally ends his drought on Giro d’Italia stage wins
- Zoncolan marks new phase of Giro d’Italia for quiet challenger Vlasov
- Gaviria loses saddle in Giro d'Italia sprint
- Matej Mohoric: The helmet saved my life
- Chris Hamilton takes rare chance to break onto WorldTour podium at Giro d’Italia
- Vincenzo Nibali’s attacking instincts come to the fore in Giro d’Italia
- Gianluca Brambilla relegated in Giro d'Italia sprint spat with George Bennett
- Giro d'Italia: Evenepoel glosses over tension with Almeida after losing time
- Marc Soler abandons the Giro d'Italia on stage 12 after early crash
- Alessandro De Marchi suffers broken collarbone, ribs in Giro d'Italia crash
- Harm Vanhoucke ‘unbelievably disappointed’ after crash takes him out of Giro d’Italia stage hunt
- Damiano Caruso eager to keep believing after moving up to third at Giro d'Italia
- Giro d'Italia: Vlasov moves up the billing at Montalcino
- Evenepoel staying confident despite Giro d'Italia defeat
- 'Onwards and upwards' for Simon Yates after positive day on Giro d'Italia sterrato
- Bernal: I never thought I only had one rival at the Giro d'Italia
- Dan Martin suffers major loss in Giro d'Italia GC battle
- Bardet: We've seen nothing of this Giro d'Italia yet
- Egan Bernal: Giro d'Italia has been a fight for seconds but gaps will be much bigger from now on
- Tim Merlier leaves Giro d'Italia with fatigue
- Vincenzo Nibali: I knew this Giro d'Italia was always going to be difficult for me
- Gaviria comes closest yet to stage victory in 2021 Giro d'Italia