2024 Road National Champions index

The majority of the Road National Championships around the globe take place in from June 19-23, 2024, making this one of the busiest and most important blocks of the racing season.

2024 Elite Road National Champions
Header Cell - Column 0 Men's Road RaceWomen's Road RaceMen's Time TrialWomen's Time TrialMen's CriteriumWomen's Criterium
ArgentinaLaureano RosasMaria FadigaSergio FredesCarolina Vanesa MaldonadoRow 0 - Cell 5 Row 0 - Cell 6
AustraliaLuke PlappRuby Roseman-GannonLuke PlappGrace BrownCaleb EwanRuby Roseman-Gannon
AustriaRow 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Row 2 - Cell 3 Row 2 - Cell 4 Row 2 - Cell 5 Row 2 - Cell 6
BelgiumRow 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5 Row 3 - Cell 6
BoliviaAlexandre Junior DonaireRow 4 - Cell 2 Eduardo Edwin Moyata CruzRow 4 - Cell 4 Row 4 - Cell 5 Row 4 - Cell 6
BrazilRow 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Row 5 - Cell 3 Row 5 - Cell 4 Row 5 - Cell 5 Row 5 - Cell 6
CanadaRow 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 Row 6 - Cell 4 Row 6 - Cell 5 Row 6 - Cell 6
ChileFrancisco Kotsakis LagosCatalina Vidaurre KossmannJose Luis RodriguezAranza VillalónRow 7 - Cell 5 Row 7 - Cell 6
ColombiaAlejandro OsorioPaula PatiñoDaniel MartinezDiana PenuelaRow 8 - Cell 5 Row 8 - Cell 6
Costa RicaRow 9 - Cell 1 Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 Row 9 - Cell 4 Row 9 - Cell 5 Row 9 - Cell 6
CroatiaRow 10 - Cell 1 Row 10 - Cell 2 Row 10 - Cell 3 Row 10 - Cell 4 Row 10 - Cell 5 Row 10 - Cell 6
CubaRow 11 - Cell 1 Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 3 Row 11 - Cell 4 Row 11 - Cell 5 Row 11 - Cell 6
Czech RepublicRow 12 - Cell 1 Row 12 - Cell 2 Row 12 - Cell 3 Row 12 - Cell 4 Row 12 - Cell 5 Row 12 - Cell 6
DenmarkRow 13 - Cell 1 Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 13 - Cell 3 Row 13 - Cell 4 Row 13 - Cell 5 Row 13 - Cell 6
EcuadorJhonnatan NarvaezMiryam NuñezRichard CarapazMiryam NuñezRow 14 - Cell 5 Row 14 - Cell 6
El SalvadorRow 15 - Cell 1 Row 15 - Cell 2 Row 15 - Cell 3 Row 15 - Cell 4 Row 15 - Cell 5 Row 15 - Cell 6
EritreaNatnael TesfazionKisanet WeldemichaelAmanuel GhebreigzabhierAdiam DawitRow 16 - Cell 5 Row 16 - Cell 6
EstoniaRow 17 - Cell 1 Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 3 Row 17 - Cell 4 Row 17 - Cell 5 Row 17 - Cell 6
EthiopiaRow 18 - Cell 1 Row 18 - Cell 2 Row 18 - Cell 3 Row 18 - Cell 4 Row 18 - Cell 5 Row 18 - Cell 6
FinlandJaakko HänninenAnniina AhtosaloTrond LarsenAnniina AhtosaloRow 19 - Cell 5 Row 19 - Cell 6
FranceRow 20 - Cell 1 Row 20 - Cell 2 Row 20 - Cell 3 Row 20 - Cell 4 Row 20 - Cell 5 Row 20 - Cell 6
GermanyRow 21 - Cell 1 Row 21 - Cell 2 Row 21 - Cell 3 Row 21 - Cell 4 Row 21 - Cell 5 Row 21 - Cell 6
Great BritainRow 22 - Cell 1 Row 22 - Cell 2 Row 22 - Cell 3 Row 22 - Cell 4 Row 22 - Cell 5 Row 22 - Cell 6
GuatemalaRow 23 - Cell 1 Row 23 - Cell 2 Row 23 - Cell 3 Row 23 - Cell 4 Row 23 - Cell 5 Row 23 - Cell 6
HondurasRow 24 - Cell 1 Row 24 - Cell 2 Row 24 - Cell 3 Row 24 - Cell 4 Row 24 - Cell 5 Row 24 - Cell 6
HungaryRow 25 - Cell 1 Row 25 - Cell 2 Row 25 - Cell 3 Row 25 - Cell 4 Row 25 - Cell 5 Row 25 - Cell 6
IrelandRow 26 - Cell 1 Row 26 - Cell 2 Row 26 - Cell 3 Row 26 - Cell 4 Row 26 - Cell 5 Row 26 - Cell 6
IsraelRow 27 - Cell 1 Row 27 - Cell 2 Row 27 - Cell 3 Row 27 - Cell 4 Row 27 - Cell 5 Row 27 - Cell 6
ItalyRow 28 - Cell 1 Row 28 - Cell 2 Row 28 - Cell 3 Row 28 - Cell 4 Row 28 - Cell 5 Row 28 - Cell 6
JapanRow 29 - Cell 1 Row 29 - Cell 2 Row 29 - Cell 3 Row 29 - Cell 4 Row 29 - Cell 5 Row 29 - Cell 6
KazakhstanRow 30 - Cell 1 Row 30 - Cell 2 Row 30 - Cell 3 Row 30 - Cell 4 Row 30 - Cell 5 Row 30 - Cell 6
LatviaRow 31 - Cell 1 Row 31 - Cell 2 Row 31 - Cell 3 Row 31 - Cell 4 Row 31 - Cell 5 Row 31 - Cell 6
LesothoRow 32 - Cell 1 Row 32 - Cell 2 Row 32 - Cell 3 Row 32 - Cell 4 Row 32 - Cell 5 Row 32 - Cell 6
LithuaniaRow 33 - Cell 1 Row 33 - Cell 2 Venantas LasinisOlivija BaleisyteRow 33 - Cell 5 Row 33 - Cell 6
LuxembourgRow 34 - Cell 1 Row 34 - Cell 2 Row 34 - Cell 3 Row 34 - Cell 4 Row 34 - Cell 5 Row 34 - Cell 6
MauritiusRow 35 - Cell 1 Row 35 - Cell 2 Row 35 - Cell 3 Row 35 - Cell 4 Row 35 - Cell 5 Row 35 - Cell 6
MexicoRow 36 - Cell 1 Row 36 - Cell 2 Row 36 - Cell 3 Row 36 - Cell 4 Row 36 - Cell 5 Row 36 - Cell 6
MoroccoRow 37 - Cell 1 Row 37 - Cell 2 Row 37 - Cell 3 Row 37 - Cell 4 Row 37 - Cell 5 Row 37 - Cell 6
NamibiaAlex MillerVera LooserDrikus CoetzeeVera LooserRow 38 - Cell 5 Row 38 - Cell 6
NetherlandsRow 39 - Cell 1 Row 39 - Cell 2 Row 39 - Cell 3 Row 39 - Cell 4 Row 39 - Cell 5 Row 39 - Cell 6
New ZealandAaron GateElla WyllieLogan CurrieKim CadzowRow 40 - Cell 5 Row 40 - Cell 6
NorwayRow 41 - Cell 1 Row 41 - Cell 2 Row 41 - Cell 3 Row 41 - Cell 4 Row 41 - Cell 5 Row 41 - Cell 6
PanamaFranklin ArchiboldWendy DucreuxFranklin ArchiboldWendy DucreuxRow 42 - Cell 5 Row 42 - Cell 6
PolandRow 43 - Cell 1 Row 43 - Cell 2 Row 43 - Cell 3 Row 43 - Cell 4 Row 43 - Cell 5 Row 43 - Cell 6
PortugalRow 44 - Cell 1 Row 44 - Cell 2 Row 44 - Cell 3 Row 44 - Cell 4 Row 44 - Cell 5 Row 44 - Cell 6
Puerto RicoRow 45 - Cell 1 Row 45 - Cell 2 Row 45 - Cell 3 Row 45 - Cell 4 Row 45 - Cell 5 Row 45 - Cell 6
QatarRow 46 - Cell 1 Row 46 - Cell 2 Row 46 - Cell 3 Row 46 - Cell 4 Row 46 - Cell 5 Row 46 - Cell 6
RomaniaRow 47 - Cell 1 Row 47 - Cell 2 Row 47 - Cell 3 Row 47 - Cell 4 Row 47 - Cell 5 Row 47 - Cell 6
SerbiaRow 48 - Cell 1 Row 48 - Cell 2 Row 48 - Cell 3 Row 48 - Cell 4 Row 48 - Cell 5 Row 48 - Cell 6
SlovakiaRow 49 - Cell 1 Row 49 - Cell 2 Row 49 - Cell 3 Row 49 - Cell 4 Row 49 - Cell 5 Row 49 - Cell 6
SloveniaRow 50 - Cell 1 Row 50 - Cell 2 Row 50 - Cell 3 Row 50 - Cell 4 Row 50 - Cell 5 Row 50 - Cell 6
South AfricaRyan GibbonsCarla OberholzerRyan GibbonsHayley PreenRow 51 - Cell 5 Row 51 - Cell 6
South KoreaRow 52 - Cell 1 Row 52 - Cell 2 Row 52 - Cell 3 Row 52 - Cell 4 Row 52 - Cell 5 Row 52 - Cell 6
SpainRow 53 - Cell 1 Row 53 - Cell 2 Row 53 - Cell 3 Row 53 - Cell 4 Row 53 - Cell 5 Row 53 - Cell 6
SwedenRow 54 - Cell 1 Row 54 - Cell 2 Row 54 - Cell 3 Row 54 - Cell 4 Row 54 - Cell 5 Row 54 - Cell 6
SwitzerlandRow 55 - Cell 1 Row 55 - Cell 2 Row 55 - Cell 3 Row 55 - Cell 4 Row 55 - Cell 5 Row 55 - Cell 6
ThailandThanakhan ChaiyasombatPhetdarin SomratThanakhan ChaiyasombatPhetdarin SomratRow 56 - Cell 5 Row 56 - Cell 6
Trinidad & TobagoRow 57 - Cell 1 Row 57 - Cell 2 Row 57 - Cell 3 Row 57 - Cell 4 Row 57 - Cell 5 Row 57 - Cell 6
UkraineRow 58 - Cell 1 Row 58 - Cell 2 Row 58 - Cell 3 Row 58 - Cell 4 Row 58 - Cell 5 Row 58 - Cell 6
United Arab EmiratesKhaled MayoufSafia al SayeghAbdulla Al HammadiSafia al SayeghRow 59 - Cell 5 Row 59 - Cell 6
United StatesSean QuinnKristen FaulknerBrandon McNultyTaylor KnibbStephen BassettCoryn Labecki
UruguayDiego Leonel RodriguezRow 61 - Cell 2 Agustin AlonsoRow 61 - Cell 4 Row 61 - Cell 5 Row 61 - Cell 6
VenezuelaRow 62 - Cell 1 Row 62 - Cell 2 Row 62 - Cell 3 Row 62 - Cell 4 Row 62 - Cell 5 Row 62 - Cell 6

