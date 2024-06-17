2024 Road National Champions index
The winners from this year's elite men's and women's competitions around the world
The majority of the Road National Championships around the globe take place in from June 19-23, 2024, making this one of the busiest and most important blocks of the racing season.
The top riders around the world will go head-to-head in the battle for the time trial and road race national championships titles and a chance to wear the coveted national champion's jerseys for one full season.
To keep you up to date with all the action, Cyclingnews has compiled a list of the national champions, which will be updated regularly as more are crowned.
We will have reports, results and photographs from all the major championships and regularly update this index page with information, links and information.
With the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia Women and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift fast approaching in July and August, many of the new national champions will debut their new trade team-adapted national champion' jerseys in the most important races of the summer.
Reports and Results
Australia: Luke Plapp took the honours in the road race for a third year in a row and another time trial title at the Australian Championships in January, while Ruby Roseman-Gannon won a rain-soaked elite women's road race and Grace Brown won a fourth time trial title.
New Zealand: Aaron Gate jumped from track to New Zealand Championships road race victory, while Ella Wyllie swept up the victory at the elite women's road race. Kim Cadzow secured the elite women's time trial title, and Logan Currie won the elite men's time trial title.
Ecuador: Miryam Nuñez secured the elite women's road race, while Jhonnatan Narvaez took the elite men's title. Richard Carapaz and Nuñez won the elite men's and elite women's time trial titles, respectively.
Colombia: Alejandro Osorio saved a little extra in his legs from an early breakaway and outlasted Sergio Higuita and Egan Bernal to win his first Colombian national title, while Paula Patiño won the elite women's road race. Daniel Martinez and Diana Penuela won the elite men's and elite women's time trial titles in Colombia.
USA: Sean Quinn beat Brandon McNulty to take the elite men's road race in Charleston, West Virginia, while Kristen Faulkner won her first elite women's road race title after a solo effort. Triathlete Taylor Knibb stunned the field when she won her first elite women’s time trial national title, as McNulty secured his third consecutive stars-and-stripes jersey in the race against the clock for elite men.
Index
|Header Cell - Column 0
|Men's Road Race
|Women's Road Race
|Men's Time Trial
|Women's Time Trial
|Men's Criterium
|Women's Criterium
|Argentina
|Laureano Rosas
|Maria Fadiga
|Sergio Fredes
|Carolina Vanesa Maldonado
|Row 0 - Cell 5
|Row 0 - Cell 6
|Australia
|Luke Plapp
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon
|Luke Plapp
|Grace Brown
|Caleb Ewan
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon
|Austria
|Row 2 - Cell 1
|Row 2 - Cell 2
|Row 2 - Cell 3
|Row 2 - Cell 4
|Row 2 - Cell 5
|Row 2 - Cell 6
|Belgium
|Row 3 - Cell 1
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Row 3 - Cell 3
|Row 3 - Cell 4
|Row 3 - Cell 5
|Row 3 - Cell 6
|Bolivia
|Alexandre Junior Donaire
|Row 4 - Cell 2
|Eduardo Edwin Moyata Cruz
|Row 4 - Cell 4
|Row 4 - Cell 5
|Row 4 - Cell 6
|Brazil
|Row 5 - Cell 1
|Row 5 - Cell 2
|Row 5 - Cell 3
|Row 5 - Cell 4
|Row 5 - Cell 5
|Row 5 - Cell 6
|Canada
|Row 6 - Cell 1
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Row 6 - Cell 3
|Row 6 - Cell 4
|Row 6 - Cell 5
|Row 6 - Cell 6
|Chile
|Francisco Kotsakis Lagos
|Catalina Vidaurre Kossmann
|Jose Luis Rodriguez
|Aranza Villalón
|Row 7 - Cell 5
|Row 7 - Cell 6
|Colombia
|Alejandro Osorio
|Paula Patiño
|Daniel Martinez
|Diana Penuela
|Row 8 - Cell 5
|Row 8 - Cell 6
|Costa Rica
|Row 9 - Cell 1
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 3
|Row 9 - Cell 4
|Row 9 - Cell 5
|Row 9 - Cell 6
|Croatia
|Row 10 - Cell 1
|Row 10 - Cell 2
|Row 10 - Cell 3
|Row 10 - Cell 4
|Row 10 - Cell 5
|Row 10 - Cell 6
|Cuba
|Row 11 - Cell 1
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|Row 11 - Cell 3
|Row 11 - Cell 4
|Row 11 - Cell 5
|Row 11 - Cell 6
|Czech Republic
|Row 12 - Cell 1
|Row 12 - Cell 2
|Row 12 - Cell 3
|Row 12 - Cell 4
|Row 12 - Cell 5
|Row 12 - Cell 6
|Denmark
|Row 13 - Cell 1
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|Row 13 - Cell 3
|Row 13 - Cell 4
|Row 13 - Cell 5
|Row 13 - Cell 6
|Ecuador
|Jhonnatan Narvaez
|Miryam Nuñez
|Richard Carapaz
|Miryam Nuñez
|Row 14 - Cell 5
|Row 14 - Cell 6
|El Salvador
|Row 15 - Cell 1
|Row 15 - Cell 2
|Row 15 - Cell 3
|Row 15 - Cell 4
|Row 15 - Cell 5
|Row 15 - Cell 6
|Eritrea
|Natnael Tesfazion
|Kisanet Weldemichael
|Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier
|Adiam Dawit
|Row 16 - Cell 5
|Row 16 - Cell 6
|Estonia
|Row 17 - Cell 1
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|Row 17 - Cell 3
|Row 17 - Cell 4
|Row 17 - Cell 5
|Row 17 - Cell 6
|Ethiopia
|Row 18 - Cell 1
|Row 18 - Cell 2
|Row 18 - Cell 3
|Row 18 - Cell 4
|Row 18 - Cell 5
|Row 18 - Cell 6
|Finland
|Jaakko Hänninen
|Anniina Ahtosalo
|Trond Larsen
|Anniina Ahtosalo
|Row 19 - Cell 5
|Row 19 - Cell 6
|France
|Row 20 - Cell 1
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|Row 20 - Cell 3
|Row 20 - Cell 4
|Row 20 - Cell 5
|Row 20 - Cell 6
|Germany
|Row 21 - Cell 1
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|Row 21 - Cell 3
|Row 21 - Cell 4
|Row 21 - Cell 5
|Row 21 - Cell 6
|Great Britain
|Row 22 - Cell 1
|Row 22 - Cell 2
|Row 22 - Cell 3
|Row 22 - Cell 4
|Row 22 - Cell 5
|Row 22 - Cell 6
|Guatemala
|Row 23 - Cell 1
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|Row 23 - Cell 3
|Row 23 - Cell 4
|Row 23 - Cell 5
|Row 23 - Cell 6
|Honduras
|Row 24 - Cell 1
|Row 24 - Cell 2
|Row 24 - Cell 3
|Row 24 - Cell 4
|Row 24 - Cell 5
|Row 24 - Cell 6
|Hungary
|Row 25 - Cell 1
|Row 25 - Cell 2
|Row 25 - Cell 3
|Row 25 - Cell 4
|Row 25 - Cell 5
|Row 25 - Cell 6
|Ireland
|Row 26 - Cell 1
|Row 26 - Cell 2
|Row 26 - Cell 3
|Row 26 - Cell 4
|Row 26 - Cell 5
|Row 26 - Cell 6
|Israel
|Row 27 - Cell 1
|Row 27 - Cell 2
|Row 27 - Cell 3
|Row 27 - Cell 4
|Row 27 - Cell 5
|Row 27 - Cell 6
|Italy
|Row 28 - Cell 1
|Row 28 - Cell 2
|Row 28 - Cell 3
|Row 28 - Cell 4
|Row 28 - Cell 5
|Row 28 - Cell 6
|Japan
|Row 29 - Cell 1
|Row 29 - Cell 2
|Row 29 - Cell 3
|Row 29 - Cell 4
|Row 29 - Cell 5
|Row 29 - Cell 6
|Kazakhstan
|Row 30 - Cell 1
|Row 30 - Cell 2
|Row 30 - Cell 3
|Row 30 - Cell 4
|Row 30 - Cell 5
|Row 30 - Cell 6
|Latvia
|Row 31 - Cell 1
|Row 31 - Cell 2
|Row 31 - Cell 3
|Row 31 - Cell 4
|Row 31 - Cell 5
|Row 31 - Cell 6
|Lesotho
|Row 32 - Cell 1
|Row 32 - Cell 2
|Row 32 - Cell 3
|Row 32 - Cell 4
|Row 32 - Cell 5
|Row 32 - Cell 6
|Lithuania
|Row 33 - Cell 1
|Row 33 - Cell 2
|Venantas Lasinis
|Olivija Baleisyte
|Row 33 - Cell 5
|Row 33 - Cell 6
|Luxembourg
|Row 34 - Cell 1
|Row 34 - Cell 2
|Row 34 - Cell 3
|Row 34 - Cell 4
|Row 34 - Cell 5
|Row 34 - Cell 6
|Mauritius
|Row 35 - Cell 1
|Row 35 - Cell 2
|Row 35 - Cell 3
|Row 35 - Cell 4
|Row 35 - Cell 5
|Row 35 - Cell 6
|Mexico
|Row 36 - Cell 1
|Row 36 - Cell 2
|Row 36 - Cell 3
|Row 36 - Cell 4
|Row 36 - Cell 5
|Row 36 - Cell 6
|Morocco
|Row 37 - Cell 1
|Row 37 - Cell 2
|Row 37 - Cell 3
|Row 37 - Cell 4
|Row 37 - Cell 5
|Row 37 - Cell 6
|Namibia
|Alex Miller
|Vera Looser
|Drikus Coetzee
|Vera Looser
|Row 38 - Cell 5
|Row 38 - Cell 6
|Netherlands
|Row 39 - Cell 1
|Row 39 - Cell 2
|Row 39 - Cell 3
|Row 39 - Cell 4
|Row 39 - Cell 5
|Row 39 - Cell 6
|New Zealand
|Aaron Gate
|Ella Wyllie
|Logan Currie
|Kim Cadzow
|Row 40 - Cell 5
|Row 40 - Cell 6
|Norway
|Row 41 - Cell 1
|Row 41 - Cell 2
|Row 41 - Cell 3
|Row 41 - Cell 4
|Row 41 - Cell 5
|Row 41 - Cell 6
|Panama
|Franklin Archibold
|Wendy Ducreux
|Franklin Archibold
|Wendy Ducreux
|Row 42 - Cell 5
|Row 42 - Cell 6
|Poland
|Row 43 - Cell 1
|Row 43 - Cell 2
|Row 43 - Cell 3
|Row 43 - Cell 4
|Row 43 - Cell 5
|Row 43 - Cell 6
|Portugal
|Row 44 - Cell 1
|Row 44 - Cell 2
|Row 44 - Cell 3
|Row 44 - Cell 4
|Row 44 - Cell 5
|Row 44 - Cell 6
|Puerto Rico
|Row 45 - Cell 1
|Row 45 - Cell 2
|Row 45 - Cell 3
|Row 45 - Cell 4
|Row 45 - Cell 5
|Row 45 - Cell 6
|Qatar
|Row 46 - Cell 1
|Row 46 - Cell 2
|Row 46 - Cell 3
|Row 46 - Cell 4
|Row 46 - Cell 5
|Row 46 - Cell 6
|Romania
|Row 47 - Cell 1
|Row 47 - Cell 2
|Row 47 - Cell 3
|Row 47 - Cell 4
|Row 47 - Cell 5
|Row 47 - Cell 6
|Serbia
|Row 48 - Cell 1
|Row 48 - Cell 2
|Row 48 - Cell 3
|Row 48 - Cell 4
|Row 48 - Cell 5
|Row 48 - Cell 6
|Slovakia
|Row 49 - Cell 1
|Row 49 - Cell 2
|Row 49 - Cell 3
|Row 49 - Cell 4
|Row 49 - Cell 5
|Row 49 - Cell 6
|Slovenia
|Row 50 - Cell 1
|Row 50 - Cell 2
|Row 50 - Cell 3
|Row 50 - Cell 4
|Row 50 - Cell 5
|Row 50 - Cell 6
|South Africa
|Ryan Gibbons
|Carla Oberholzer
|Ryan Gibbons
|Hayley Preen
|Row 51 - Cell 5
|Row 51 - Cell 6
|South Korea
|Row 52 - Cell 1
|Row 52 - Cell 2
|Row 52 - Cell 3
|Row 52 - Cell 4
|Row 52 - Cell 5
|Row 52 - Cell 6
|Spain
|Row 53 - Cell 1
|Row 53 - Cell 2
|Row 53 - Cell 3
|Row 53 - Cell 4
|Row 53 - Cell 5
|Row 53 - Cell 6
|Sweden
|Row 54 - Cell 1
|Row 54 - Cell 2
|Row 54 - Cell 3
|Row 54 - Cell 4
|Row 54 - Cell 5
|Row 54 - Cell 6
|Switzerland
|Row 55 - Cell 1
|Row 55 - Cell 2
|Row 55 - Cell 3
|Row 55 - Cell 4
|Row 55 - Cell 5
|Row 55 - Cell 6
|Thailand
|Thanakhan Chaiyasombat
|Phetdarin Somrat
|Thanakhan Chaiyasombat
|Phetdarin Somrat
|Row 56 - Cell 5
|Row 56 - Cell 6
|Trinidad & Tobago
|Row 57 - Cell 1
|Row 57 - Cell 2
|Row 57 - Cell 3
|Row 57 - Cell 4
|Row 57 - Cell 5
|Row 57 - Cell 6
|Ukraine
|Row 58 - Cell 1
|Row 58 - Cell 2
|Row 58 - Cell 3
|Row 58 - Cell 4
|Row 58 - Cell 5
|Row 58 - Cell 6
|United Arab Emirates
|Khaled Mayouf
|Safia al Sayegh
|Abdulla Al Hammadi
|Safia al Sayegh
|Row 59 - Cell 5
|Row 59 - Cell 6
|United States
|Sean Quinn
|Kristen Faulkner
|Brandon McNulty
|Taylor Knibb
|Stephen Bassett
|Coryn Labecki
|Uruguay
|Diego Leonel Rodriguez
|Row 61 - Cell 2
|Agustin Alonso
|Row 61 - Cell 4
|Row 61 - Cell 5
|Row 61 - Cell 6
|Venezuela
|Row 62 - Cell 1
|Row 62 - Cell 2
|Row 62 - Cell 3
|Row 62 - Cell 4
|Row 62 - Cell 5
|Row 62 - Cell 6
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.