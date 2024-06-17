2024 Road National Champions index

Image 1 of 4 Luke Plapp (Jayco-AlUla) holds the gold medal of the Australian national road race champion for the third year in a row (Image credit: Con Chronis / AusCycling) Ruby Roseman-Gannon wins elite women's road race title (Image credit: Josh Chadwick / AusCycling) Nicole Stienmetz and Kristin Faulkner, women's U23 and Women's Elite winners. (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography) Men's Elite Podium - Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) second place, winner Sean Quinn (EF Education-Easypost) and Neilson Powless (EF Education-Easypost) third (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)

The majority of the Road National Championships around the globe take place in from June 19-23, 2024, making this one of the busiest and most important blocks of the racing season.

The top riders around the world will go head-to-head in the battle for the time trial and road race national championships titles and a chance to wear the coveted national champion's jerseys for one full season.

To keep you up to date with all the action, Cyclingnews has compiled a list of the national champions, which will be updated regularly as more are crowned.

We will have reports, results and photographs from all the major championships and regularly update this index page with information, links and information.

With the Tour de France, Giro d'Italia Women and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift fast approaching in July and August, many of the new national champions will debut their new trade team-adapted national champion' jerseys in the most important races of the summer.

Reports and Results

Australia: Luke Plapp took the honours in the road race for a third year in a row and another time trial title at the Australian Championships in January, while Ruby Roseman-Gannon won a rain-soaked elite women's road race and Grace Brown won a fourth time trial title.

New Zealand: Aaron Gate jumped from track to New Zealand Championships road race victory, while Ella Wyllie swept up the victory at the elite women's road race. Kim Cadzow secured the elite women's time trial title, and Logan Currie won the elite men's time trial title.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ecuador: Miryam Nuñez secured the elite women's road race, while Jhonnatan Narvaez took the elite men's title. Richard Carapaz and Nuñez won the elite men's and elite women's time trial titles, respectively.

Colombia: Alejandro Osorio saved a little extra in his legs from an early breakaway and outlasted Sergio Higuita and Egan Bernal to win his first Colombian national title, while Paula Patiño won the elite women's road race. Daniel Martinez and Diana Penuela won the elite men's and elite women's time trial titles in Colombia.

USA: Sean Quinn beat Brandon McNulty to take the elite men's road race in Charleston, West Virginia, while Kristen Faulkner won her first elite women's road race title after a solo effort. Triathlete Taylor Knibb stunned the field when she won her first elite women’s time trial national title, as McNulty secured his third consecutive stars-and-stripes jersey in the race against the clock for elite men.

Index