Usoa Ostolaza claims Spanish women's road title as Laboral Kutxa outflank Mavi García

Basque wins ahead of teammate Yurani Blanco and Mavi García in San Lorenzo de El Escorial

Usoa Ostolaza
Usoa Ostolaza (Image credit: Getty Images)
Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) is the new Spanish road champion, breaking Mavi García’s longstanding dominance of the event in a dramatic finale on the traditional circuit in San Lorenzo de El Escorial.

Ostolaza’s teammate Yurani Blanco entered the final 15km with a minute’s advantage over a small chasing group that was powered by García. The Liv-Alula-Jayco rider was seeking a fifth consecutive title – and a sixth in total – and she battled gamely to get back into contention in the finale.

