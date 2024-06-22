Usoa Ostolaza claims Spanish women's road title as Laboral Kutxa outflank Mavi García
Basque wins ahead of teammate Yurani Blanco and Mavi García in San Lorenzo de El Escorial
Usoa Ostolaza (Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi) is the new Spanish road champion, breaking Mavi García’s longstanding dominance of the event in a dramatic finale on the traditional circuit in San Lorenzo de El Escorial.
Ostolaza’s teammate Yurani Blanco entered the final 15km with a minute’s advantage over a small chasing group that was powered by García. The Liv-Alula-Jayco rider was seeking a fifth consecutive title – and a sixth in total – and she battled gamely to get back into contention in the finale.
García and Ostolaza caught Blanco with 1.5km remaining, and they were joined soon afterwards by Sara Martín (Movistar). The four riders fought out victory in the finale, with Ostolaza powering clear to claim the title, five seconds ahead of her teammate Blanco, while García outsprinted Martín for bronze.
“The truth is I can’t believe it,” Ostolaza said. “This is a victory for all the team because without them it wouldn’t have been possible. Often, the head is the most important element. You have to believe and then give it everything you have. My legs responded.
“We have a good team and that gave us an advantage. We played our cards very well. Thanks to Yurani’s break, I had everything in my favour. I came to the finale with strength left and I was able to win.”
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Barry Ryan is Head of Features at Cyclingnews. He has covered professional cycling since 2010, reporting from the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and events from Argentina to Japan. His writing has appeared in The Independent, Procycling and Cycling Plus. He is the author of The Ascent: Sean Kelly, Stephen Roche and the Rise of Irish Cycling’s Golden Generation, published by Gill Books.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Usoa Ostolaza claims Spanish women's road title as Laboral Kutxa outflank Mavi GarcíaBasque wins ahead of teammate Yurani Blanco and Mavi García in San Lorenzo de El Escorial
-
Pierre-André Côté wins elite men's time trial at Canadian Road NationalsMiles and Ouellet complete podium
-
Paula Findlay wins third consecutive elite women's time trial at Canadian Road NationalsOlivia Baril second, Sarah van Dam in Saint-Prosper
-
2024 Gravel National Champions indexWho is your 2024 gravel champion? From the US to Britain and Australia to Canada find out the riders wearing the national stripes