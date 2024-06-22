Elisa Longo Borghini retains Italian women's road championship with solo victory
UAE Team ADQ duo Consonni and Gasparrini complete road race podium
Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) soloed to victory to retain the elite women’s title at the Italian road race national championships on Saturday. It was her fifth career victory on the road to capture the tri-coloured jersey.
The UAE Team ADQ duo of Chiara Consonni and Eleonora Gasparrini were the best from the chase group and finished second and third, respectively. With her podium, the 22-year-old Gasparrini took U23 honours.
Longo Borghini struck out alone with 25km to go on the 130km route from Viola Park in Florence to Scarperia, the chase group of hovering behind by 30 seconds until the final stretch into the hillside town in Tuscany.
More to come...
Results
