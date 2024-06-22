Elisa Longo Borghini retains Italian women's road championship with solo victory

By
published

UAE Team ADQ duo Consonni and Gasparrini complete road race podium

LIEGE BELGIUM APRIL 24 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at podium as second place winner during the 8th Liege Bastogne Liege Femmes 2024 a 1529km one day race from Bastogne to Liege UCIWWT on April 24 2024 in Liege Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Elisa Longo Borghini in the tri-coloured national jersey as Italian road race champion (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) soloed to victory to retain the elite women’s title at the Italian road race national championships on Saturday. It was her fifth career victory on the road to capture the tri-coloured jersey.

The UAE Team ADQ duo of Chiara Consonni and Eleonora Gasparrini were the best from the chase group and finished second and third, respectively. With her podium, the 22-year-old Gasparrini took U23 honours.

