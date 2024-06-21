Nils Politt takes back-to-back German national time trial titles

UAE Team Emirates rider beats Max Scachmann and Miguel Heidemann in Bad Dürrheim

Nils Politt successfully defended his German national ITT title
Nils Politt successfully defended his German national ITT title (Image credit: Getty Images)
Nils Politt (UAE Team Emirates) confirmed he was in top Tour de France form by going back-to-back at the elite men’s German national time trial championships just over a week ahead of the Grand Départ.

The UAE rouleur beat two-time German road race champion Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) to the title in Bad Dürrheim in a time of 36:51. Schachmann set a time 17 seconds slower with Miguel Heidemann (Felt Felbermayr) taking the bronze with a time of 37:16.

