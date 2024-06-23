Arnaud de Lie blasts to sprint victory at Belgian men's road race championship

Arnaud De Lie of Lotto Dstny celebrates at finish line as elite men's road race winner at 2024 Belgian Road Championships

Arnaud de Lie (Lotto Dstny) overpowered an all-star field in the final 150 metres of a reduced bunch sprint and secured his first elite men’s road race national title at the Belgian Road Nationals.

The 22-year-old outsprinted Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) to record the first road championship on the Lotto Dstny team in a decade.

Thibau Nys (Lidl-Trek) finished just ahead of Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) in fourth while Tim Merlier (Soudal-QuickStep) trailed the duo for sixth.

The 22-year-old De Lie used a leadout by teammates Lennert Van Eetvelt and Milan Menten to launch his winning move, and both finished in the top 10.

More to come…

Results

