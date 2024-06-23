Arnaud de Lie blasts to sprint victory at Belgian men's road race championship

By
published

Jasper Philipsen takes silver and Jordi Meeus the bronze while Nys and Van Aert round out top five

ZOTTEGEM BELGIUM JUNE 23 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Arnaud De Lie of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinDeceuninck L during the 105th National Championships Belgium 2024 Mens Road Race a 2224km one day race from Sint Lievens Houtem to Zottegem on June 23 2024 in Zottegem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Arnaud De Lie of Lotto Dstny celebrates at finish line as elite men's road race winner at 2024 Belgian Road Championships (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Jump to:

Arnaud de Lie (Lotto Dstny) overpowered an all-star field in the final 150 metres of a reduced bunch sprint and secured his first elite men’s road race national title at the Belgian Road Nationals

The 22-year-old outsprinted Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe) to record the first road championship on the Lotto Dstny team in a decade. 

