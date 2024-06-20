Bruno Armirail reclaims French national time trial title
Groupama-FDJ rider edges out Kévin Vauquelin by three seconds
After finishing second in last year's event, Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) took the French national time trial title back from Rémi Cavagna (Movistar), scoring his second title in three years.
Armirail set the quickest time on the 35.2km course in Saint-Martin-de-Landelles, coming home in 43:43 at an average speed of 48.3kph.
As the second-last man out on course, he ended the dreams of Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), edging out the 23-year-old who had been in the hot seat by just three seconds.
Vauquelin took silver with a large gap to third place, taken by his teammate Thibault Guernalec at 1:08 down.
The last man on course was Cavagna, who won the title in 2020 and 2023. He'd have to settle for fourth place after falling behind on the intermediate checkpoints and losing time throughout his run.
Cavagna ended up fourth at 1:09, while Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) rounded out the top five at 1:14.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix
