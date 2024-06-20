Bruno Armirail reclaims French national time trial title

After finishing second in last year's event, Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) took the French national time trial title back from Rémi Cavagna (Movistar), scoring his second title in three years.

Armirail set the quickest time on the 35.2km course in Saint-Martin-de-Landelles, coming home in 43:43 at an average speed of 48.3kph.

As the second-last man out on course, he ended the dreams of Kévin Vauquelin (Arkéa-B&B Hotels), edging out the 23-year-old who had been in the hot seat by just three seconds.

Vauquelin took silver with a large gap to third place, taken by his teammate Thibault Guernalec at 1:08 down.

The last man on course was Cavagna, who won the title in 2020 and 2023. He'd have to settle for fourth place after falling behind on the intermediate checkpoints and losing time throughout his run.

Cavagna ended up fourth at 1:09, while Pierre Latour (TotalEnergies) rounded out the top five at 1:14.

Results

