Michael Woods adds Canadian road race championship to his résumé

By
published

Time trial champion Pier-André Coté rides alongside Israel-Premier Tech teammate for silver medal

Michael Woods (left) of Israel-Premier Tech wins the Canadian road race championship, with Israel-Premier Tech Academy rider Pier-André Coté taking the silver (Image credit: Rob Jones / Israel-Premier Tech)
Michael Woods (Israel-Premier Tech) won his first road race title at the Canadian Road Championships, surging ahead of newly-crowned Canadian time trial titlist Pier-André Coté (Israel-Premier Tech Academy) in a two-up sprint.

Carson Miles (Team N’side) came away with the bronze medal, finishing just over 10 minutes behind.

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

