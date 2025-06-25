Recommended reading

The new Orbea Terra gravel bike range provides the perfect tools for racers and free spirits

Orbea has launched brand new Terra and Terra race gravel bikes

A white and red Orbea Terra gravel bike being ridden
(Image credit: Orbea)

Riding a gravel bike off-road, in nature, with good company, or solo, is guaranteed to put a smile on any cyclist's face.

The gravel cycling scene has exploded in popularity in recent years, with more and more riders embracing a different kind of cycling, on a different kind of bike. Whilst modern off-road cycling has existed for decades, modern gravel bikes are so capable and versatile that they have helped elevate the off-road riding and racing experience to never-before-seen speeds and levels.