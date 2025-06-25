The new Orbea Terra gravel bike range provides the perfect tools for racers and free spirits

Riding a gravel bike off-road, in nature, with good company, or solo, is guaranteed to put a smile on any cyclist's face.

The gravel cycling scene has exploded in popularity in recent years, with more and more riders embracing a different kind of cycling, on a different kind of bike. Whilst modern off-road cycling has existed for decades, modern gravel bikes are so capable and versatile that they have helped elevate the off-road riding and racing experience to never-before-seen speeds and levels.

Spanish bike brand Orbea has a long and rich history, passionately producing high-end, race-winning bikes for decades in the heart of the Basque Country, Spain.

Now, Orbea has developed an exciting new gravel range, releasing two brand new gravel bikes: The latest version of the Terra, a capable do-it-all gravel bike and the completely new, speed and performance-focused Terra Race.

Both bikes mix comfort and capability to ensure they can handle rougher terrain when it matters, but don’t tone things down so much that the ride isn’t exciting and fast for a blend of both worlds. The best gravel bikes feel like they can do almost anything these days, and the Terra and Terra Race uphold this feeling.

Both the Terra and Terra race are available to order now, in a range of specifications, and customers can also custom build their own bike using the Orbea MyO custom configurator.

The Terra

(Image credit: Orbea)

The latest version of the Orbea Terra gravel bike is the brand's third iteration of the gravel all-rounder. The Terra blends performance and off-road capability into a capable all-round package that will handle a wide range of off-road riding, whilst crucially maintaining an exciting and fast feel.

The Terra is built around a great-looking carbon frame that uses a sloping top tube and shaves 100 grams from the previous model's weight. The Terra features an OMR carbon frame and fork with a specific carbon layup, designed to reduce buzz and vibrations while riding off-road. This helps alleviate fatigue and boost comfort, especially during long, tough rides.

To create this effective blend of characteristics, Orbea has updated the bike's geometry. The Terra now has a longer reach, allowing the use of a shorter stem to sharpen up the handling and ensure it inspires confidence off-road.

Fitting a shorter stem can make the fit more friendly but also promote more snappy, reactive handling. The wheelbase of the bike has also been lengthened, perfect for increased stability when flying down fast gravel trails in the drops. The fork trail number is also size-specific to maintain consistent handling characteristics in every frame size.

Being able to carry extra bags, luggage, and accessories can be useful when out on longer rides or even bike packing and adventure trips. The Terra has mounting points on the fork, down, top, and seat tube. There are also integrated fender mounts allowing fitting fenders or mudguards for wet weather rides or winter training. A good pair of fenders can protect the bike and components, keep you feeling comfortable, and the integrated mounts mean they can always be an option.

The Terra also has an in-frame bonus storage system named LOCKR XXL that is accessed via a neat hatch on the down tube. An internal storage space and sleeve give you more options and space to store a range of accessories and spares.

Gravel bike tyre clearance is increasing all the time, and the Terra has 50mm tyre clearance or 45mm clearance when mudguards are fitted. Larger, bigger volume tyres can really increase comfort and speed. This up-to-date clearance gives owners an even wider range of tyre options.

The Terra is available in a range of seven spec options, which all use the OMR carbon fibre frame. The top-tier bikes are fitted with high-end OQUO Road Control RC30TEAM carbon wheels, and some models receive a new carbon HB-GR10 handlebar. Available colours are Nickel-Met Cinnamon colourway, Caramel Carbon View, and Acid Gum - Fantasy Purple Carbon View, as well as a range of custom colours.

The Terra Race

(Image credit: Orbea)

Gravel racing is hard, incredibly hard at times. Riders race at road speeds off-road, and that requires big power and a will to dig deep. Throw in the technical finesse and savvy needed when riding hard off-road, and it becomes clear the right bike is crucial to save power and energy.

The all-new, aggressive Terra Race is the right bike for intense gravel competition and is built for high-speed off-road performance.

The Terra Race frames use Orbea OMX carbon fibre, the brand's top-tier carbon fibre layup. This is one of the key differences between the Terra and Terra Race, and it creates a stiff and fast platform. The 910-gram frame has shaved a huge 300 grams compared to previous Terra designs.

It’s no secret that aerodynamics are critical for maintaining a competitive advantage these days, and the Terra Race has received plenty of aerodynamic consideration. Aero frame tube profiles, hidden cabling, an integrated carbon fibre aero handlebar, and a concealed seatpost clamp, as opposed to the external round on one of the Terra models, all press the Race’s aero advantage. Aero OQUO RP50LTD 50mm wheels bring speed to the table, and the 45mm frame clearance provides plenty of tyre options.

The Terra Race uses gravel-specific race-tuned geometry. Stack height is lower, reach is longer, and the bottom bracket height has been optimised for confidence-inspiring handling. A racy feeling gravel bike that also eats up the rough and technical terrain is exciting, confidence-inspiring, and downright fun. At times, you feel you can tackle anything.

The stock bike comes in frozen concrete, spaceship green, and sunset carbon view colours. In addition, a wide range of custom components, spec and paint options are available for the Terra Race, so riders and customers can spec their ultimate race-ready weapon.

The right bike for the right rider

(Image credit: Orbea)

Gravel bikes are incredibly capable machines now and can tackle a huge range of off-road riding. Gravel racing and competition are only becoming more specialised, harder and faster. If that is your priority, look to the Terra Race for a stiff, fast, confidence-boosting ride or if you like your gravel bikes to feel a little racier in general.

If you want to do a bit of everything from racing, general riding, mixing up different terrains or even winter training, the Terra might be the right machine for you.

There are however, no hard rules, and gravel riding differs from rider to rider, all over the world. The new Terra bikes cater to the racer and the rider looking for fun and adventure.