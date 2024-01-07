Luke Plapp takes third elite men's Australian road title in a row

Luke Harper won his third elite men's road race at the Federation University Australian Road National Championships in a row, bringing the jersey back to his new team, Jayco-AlUla, after clipping off the front of the race with more than 100km to go with Chris Harper.

The Jayco-AlUla pair, who had such a big gap that they had time to chat and celebrate on the way to the line, rode through to the finish together with Plapp at the front and Harper taking second place, the same step on the podium he also claimed in 2019 with BridgeLane before heading to the WorldTour.

It then came down to a sprint of three, minutes later, to decide who would take bronze in the 185.6km race which marked the end of the title battle for another year and also the end of the Ballarat area's nearly two decade reign as the home of the National Championships.

Kelland O'Brien took the sprint comfortably, making it a clean sweep of the podium and bringing the Australian road title back to the nation's only WorldTour team after a two year absence.

The race played out over 16 laps of an 11.6km circuit, with each including the pivotal Mount Buninyong Road climb and a total of more than 200m gain in elevation and a maximum gradient of 8.4%.

Earlier in the Championships Plapp also won the elite time trial, recapturing the jersey for the race against the clock that he last wore in 2021, while Caleb Ewan claimed his fourth criterium title and started off his return to the Australian squad with a win. The Australian WorldTour team delivered a clean sweep of the elite men's titles as well as a clean sweep of the men's road race and time trial podiums.

How it unfolded

The rain that had been present for the elite/U23 women’s race cleared before the elite men set off after the course had been cleared of a handful of protesters targeting the presence of the Israel-Premier Tech team.

There may have been 16 laps of an 11.6km circuit including the pivotal Mount Buninyong Road climb, to shape the race but there was no waiting for the latter stages to spur the action. The peloton was blown apart early and a big part of the field thrown out of contention.

Plapp, Miles Scotson (Arkéa-B&B) and Simon Clarke (Israel-Premier Tech) were in the lead with 130km to go, but that group swelled to eight – Jayco-AlUla holding the advantage with three riders in the group when Harper bridged from the chase behind

He turned out to be a valuable ally in the next round of attacks, with Plapp and Harper taking off out the front alone with a gap of around one and a half minute at the 100km mark of the race. They worked their way through the light rain, swapping off turns and appearing to get advice from the car along the way to keep a lid on their enthusiasm, and conserve for the latter stages of the race.

Meantime their teammates, both in the chase group behind and back in the peloton, which included Caleb Ewan, could sit back and let the other teams chase. The team looked to be in complete control.

At five laps to go there were a group of three in pursuit - Michael Storer (Tudor), Liam Walsh and Rudy Porter, while in the meantime the riders who were clearly out of contention were just making the most of their last runs up Buninyong, with Jensen Plowright (Alpecin-Deceuninck) in particular pulling wheelies and playing up to the crowds.

The chase of three was swept up, as the positioning for what now looked like bronze began as the duo out front looked to have it all sewn up with a gap of 4:30 with less than three laps to go but another chase of three formed, Elliot Schultz (Team BridgeLane), Chris Hamilton (dsm-firmenich Post NL) and Kelland O’Brien (Jayco-AlUla).

O’Brien’s presence, it turned out, was enough to give Jayco-AlUla the clean sweep.

More to come ....