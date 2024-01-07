Relentless Ruby Roseman-Gannon wins Australian elite women's road race title

Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) hits the finish line to claim the Australian road race women's elite title, with Lauretta Hanson (Lidl-Trek) second and Alex Manly (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) third

Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) won a rain-soaked U23/Elite women's road race at the Federation University Australian Road National Championships, relentless in her efforts to stay at the front of the race which she ultimately claimed in a small bunch sprint.

Lauretta Hanson (Lidl-Trek) was second in the dash to the line, crossing ahead of Alex Manly (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) who came third in the 104.4km race. Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez) was fourth. breaking a four year run of podium appearances.

Neve Bradbury (Canyon-SRAM) took out the under 23 title, being the only rider in that category in the lead group of 11, while Haylee Fuller (Team BridgeLane) took the U23 silver as last years winner Ella Simpson (ARA Skip Capital) claimed bronze.

When asked how she felt about the result Roseman-Gannon said: “I think shock, it hasn’t sunk in yet. I’ve been dreaming about this day for a long time.”

“I knew I’d done a lot of work," she later added. "I’d been pretty motivated and trained hard but I don’t think anyone really feels confident coming in to the summer of cycling because you just never know as you haven’t raced.”

However, a criterium title win earlier in the week had been a good indicator of just how strong the rider from the Brunswick Cycling Club was and then during the race, she was a regular in the lead group as the dynamic race, with a rainy second half, kept changing shape.

In the final kilometres Roseman-Gannon had initially been out the front with two former winners, Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal) and Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek) but the chase group rejoined to make it a sprint from the lead group of 11.

The U23 elite and women's titles were decided over 9 laps of an 11.6km circuit, with each including the pivotal Mount Buninyong Road climb and a total of more than 200m gain in elevation and a maximum gradient of 8.4%.



The combined U23 and elite women's road race – which started with a minute of silence in the memory of Melissa Dennis (née Hoskins) – was the second last event of the 2024 Australian Road World Championships which has been held in and around Ballarat for nearly two decades, but will head elsewhere in 2025.

This year could also mark the last year that the U23 road title is decided within a combined race, with AusCycling saying that the category could get its own stand alone competition as soon as 2025.



More to come ...