Alex Aranburu solos to Spanish championships victory
Basque takes title ahead of Oier Lazkano and Jesus Herrada
‘All against Movistar, Movistar against all,’ read the headline in AS on the eve of the men’s road race at the Spanish Championships, and so it proved. Alex Aranburu claimed the crown at San Lorenzo de El Escorial thanks in part to the supremacy of his Movistar squad.
Aranburu was full value for his victory after soloing clear with almost 30km to race, while behind outgoing champion Oier Lazkano, Antonio Pedrero and Carlos Canal helped to police the chasers on behalf of their teammate.
After building up a mammoth lead before reaching the final lap, Aranburu had time to savour his victory on the final drag towards the finish. He came home 53 seconds clear of Lazkano, while Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) clipped away to take the bronze medal at 59 seconds, and Canal outsprinted Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) to take fourth.
The race ignited with 40km or so remaining, when Pelayo Sanchez (Movistar) forged clear, opening a lead of half a minute. That forced the strongmen like Landa, Herrada and David de la Cruz to give chase. Once they had pinned back Sanchez over the Abantos, Aranburu counter-attacked, quickly opening what proved to be a winning margin.
Aranburu never looked like waning on the run-in, while Lazkano, so impressive at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné, expertly marked the chasers before helping himself to the silver medal and completing Movistar’s dominance of the afternoon.
