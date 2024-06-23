Alex Aranburu solos to Spanish championships victory

By
published

Basque takes title ahead of Oier Lazkano and Jesus Herrada

Spain's Alex Aranburu of Movistar Team celebrares after wining the stage 4 of the Baloise Belgium Tour cycling race, 177 km with start and finish in Durbuy, on June 15, 2024. (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT
Alex Aranburu (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

‘All against Movistar, Movistar against all,’ read the headline in AS on the eve of the men’s road race at the Spanish Championships, and so it proved. Alex Aranburu claimed the crown at San Lorenzo de El Escorial thanks in part to the supremacy of his Movistar squad.

Aranburu was full value for his victory after soloing clear with almost 30km to race, while behind outgoing champion Oier Lazkano, Antonio Pedrero and Carlos Canal helped to police the chasers on behalf of their teammate.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews