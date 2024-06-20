Audrey Cordon-Ragot scores seventh French time trial title of her career

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Human Powered Health) has added another French national time trial title to her collection

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Human Powered Health) has won the French elite women's time trial title for the seventh time in her career.

The 34-year-old triumphed on the 35.2km course in Saint-Martin-de-Landelles to win the title for the first time since 2022 after missing out with a second-place ride last year.

She completed the course in 50:33 and an average speed of 41.7kph to beat Cédrine Kerbaol (Ceratizit-WNT) into second place. The 23-year-old defending champion finished 54 seconds down to take silver.

Marion Borras (St Michel-Mavic-Auber93) rounded out the podium in the bronze-medal position with a ride 1:33 down on Cordon-Ragot. She beat out Maëva Squiban (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) by 12 seconds to secure third place.

Results

