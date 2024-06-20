Audrey Cordon-Ragot scores seventh French time trial title of her career

Human Powered Health rider beats reigning champion Cédrine Kerbaol to the win

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Human Powered Health) has added another French national time trial title to her collection
Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Human Powered Health) has won the French elite women's time trial title for the seventh time in her career.

The 34-year-old triumphed on the 35.2km course in Saint-Martin-de-Landelles to win the title for the first time since 2022 after missing out with a second-place ride last year.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix

