USA National Road Championships: Brandon McNulty wins Olympic berth with men's time trial victory

Tyler Stites secures silver ahead of Neilson Powless across flat 33.7km in Charleston, West Virginia

Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) secured the elite men’s time trial national title at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships. McNulty defended his 2023 title and won this time on a new 33.7km route with the fastest time of 37:42, the only rider to go under 38 minutes.

He beat runner-up Tyler Stites (Project Echelon Racing) by 58 seconds, and third-placed Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) by 1:02.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
