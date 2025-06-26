Recommended reading

'It's only won on July 27, not before' - The gameplan behind UAE Team Emirates-XRG's bid to win Tour de France number 4 with Tadej Pogačar

Team sports manager Joxean Fernández Matxin gives exclusive insight into Pogačar's plans to fight for yellow again this sumer

NICE, FRANCE - JULY 21: (EDITOR&#039;S NOTE: Alternate crop) Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia - Yellow Leader Jersey, Pavel Sivakov of France, Marc Soler of Spain, Nils Politt of Germany, Adam Yates of The United Kingdom, Joao Almeida of Portugal, Tim Wellens of Belgium and UAE Team Emirates celebrate at podium as best team prize winners during the 111th Tour de France 2024, Stage 21 a 33.7km individual time trial from Monaco to Nice / #UCIWT / on July 21, 2024 in Nice, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar is aiming at Tour win number four this July (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Pogacar isn't a gamble, he's a sure-fire value. He's a champion," was how Joxean Fernández Matxin once assertively described the current world's number one cyclist and leading Tour de France favourite, Tadej Pogačar, in an interview way back in 2019.

That particular claim by the UAE Team Emirates-XRG head of sport about the squad's leader was made well before the Slovenian had fully (and amply) proven his worth in three-week stage racing and when his dreams of capturing multiple Monuments or the rainbow jersey were still only just that – dreams.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

