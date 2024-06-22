Juliette Labous overtakes Gladys Verhulst-Wild at the line to win French women's road race

By
published

Jade Wiel in third and Evita Muzic fourth to give FDJ-SUEZ three riders in top four

French dsm-firmenich PostNL team's cyclist Juliette Labous (L) celebrates while crossing the finish line ahead of FDJ-Suez team Gladys Verhulst Wild (R), to win the Elite road women French championships cycling race, in Saint-Martin-de-Landelles, western France, on June 22, 2024. (Photo by LOIC VENANCE / AFP)
Juliette Labous of dsm-Firmenich PostNL (left) celebrates winning elite women's title at French road race championships (Image credit: LOIC VENANCE / AFP / Getty Images)
Jump to:

Juliette Labous (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) used a late kick to pass Gladys Verhults-Wilde (FDJ-SUEZ) at the line and won her first elite women’s road race national title Saturday.

The duo caught Jade Wiel (FDJ-SUEZ) with 10km to go after she had launched a solo effort and gapped a select group of riders by a full minute with a lap remaining on the finish circuit. Wiel would hold on for third place, 14 seconds back. 

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Production editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

