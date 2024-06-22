Juliette Labous overtakes Gladys Verhulst-Wild at the line to win French women's road race
Jade Wiel in third and Evita Muzic fourth to give FDJ-SUEZ three riders in top four
Juliette Labous (Team dsm-firmenich PostNL) used a late kick to pass Gladys Verhults-Wilde (FDJ-SUEZ) at the line and won her first elite women’s road race national title Saturday.
The duo caught Jade Wiel (FDJ-SUEZ) with 10km to go after she had launched a solo effort and gapped a select group of riders by a full minute with a lap remaining on the finish circuit. Wiel would hold on for third place, 14 seconds back.
A third FJD-SUEZ rider, Évita Muzic, led the chase group across the finish in fourth, 36 seconds back. 2023 champion Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) finished eighth.
The 125.8km road race was held for the first time in Manache with a start in Avranches that led to a six-lap circuit around Saint-Martin-de-Landelles. Labous launched her own attack with 25km to go, but was quickly reeled back and Wiel then countered and ran out of gas as she was passed and dropped on a final hill.
A three-time women’s junior national champion, winning both the road race and time trial in 2016, the 25-year-old added the road race title as an elite rider to go along with an elite time trial victory from 2021.
Labous was named to the three-rider Paris Olympic Games women’s road squad for Fédération Français de Cyclisme last month, where she will do double duty in the individual time trial on July 27 and the road race on August 4. This is be her second Olympic Games, last competing in Tokly as the only woman representing France in road events, finishing ninth in the ITT and 30th in the road race.
