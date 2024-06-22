Paula Findlay wins third consecutive elite women's time trial at Canadian Road Nationals

By
published

Olivia Baril second, Sarah van Dam in Saint-Prosper

Paula Findlay competes in the bike segment of the 2024 Intermountain Health IRONMAN 703 North American Championship on May 04 2024 in St George Utah (Image credit: Getty Images)
Paula Findlay won a third consecutive elite women's time trial title at the Canadian Road Championships held in Saint-Prosper on Friday. 

The world-class triathlete and road cyclist covered the 28km course in a winning time of 39:24, beating runner-up Olivia Baril (Movistar Team) by 24 seconds and third-placed Sarah van Dam (DNA Pro Cycling) by 28 seconds. 

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

