Grace Brown once again claims the Australian elite women's time trial title
Brodie Chapman takes second in the elite category as Georgie Howe slots into third while Ella Simpson claims the U23 title
Grace Brown (FDJ-Suez) won the elite women's time trial title at the Federation University Australian Road National Championships on Thursday, defending the title she also won in 2022 and 2023.
Brown delivered a time of 40:51.30 and less than seven seconds back was Brodie Chapman (Lidl-Trek) in second, moving up a step on the podium from last year and that was even as she faced some gear issues while out on course. Georgie Howe (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) came third in the 28.6km event in Ballarat.
Riders took on two laps of the 14.5km course with 180m of elevation gain with the race against the clock opening up the competition at the National Championships.
Ella Simpson (ARA Skip Capital) claimed the U23 title, finishing ninth in the combined field, with Felicity Wilson-Haffenden just behind as the 2023 U19 world champion made her debut with Lidl-Trek.
Further down the field, it wasn't the start the 2020 and 2021 winner of the event, Sarah Gigante had hoped for as she returned to the event after a two year absence in the colours of her new team, AG Insurance - Soudal. An early mechanical forced a quick bike change and restart. Gigante ended up in 11th spot.
More to come ...
Results powered by FirstCycling
