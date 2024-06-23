Darren Rafferty goes the distance to win Irish road race title

By
published

EF neo-pro wins ahead of Dillon Corkery and Rory Townsend

CELLESSURDUROLLE FRANCE JUNE 04 Darren Rafferty of Ireland and Team EF Education EasyPost prior to the 76th Criterium du Dauphine 2024 Stage 3 a 1817km stage from CellessurDurolle to Les Estables 1337m UCIWT on June 04 2024 in CellessurDurolle France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Darren Rafferty (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Darren Rafferty (EF Education-EasyPost) powered to victory in the elite men’s road race at the Irish Championships after distancing breakaway companion Dillon Corkery (St Michel - Mavic - Auber93) in the final 10km in Athea, County Limerick.

Rafferty had sparked the winning move with 20km remaining, and the Tyrone man produced a fine display on the finishing circuit to claim his first elite title on the road. Corkery, who won last year’s Rás Tailteann, held on for silver at 16 seconds, while Rory Townsend (Q36.5) outsprinted Dean Harvey (Trinity Racing) for bronze, just over a minute down on Rafferty.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews