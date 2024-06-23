Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins Dutch national road race title in Arnhem

By
published

Mischa Bredewold completes one-two for SD Worx

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx-Protime) is the new Dutch women’s road race champion after she outlasted Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) on the final lap in Arnhem.

The first key selection came with 30km or so remaining, when a group of 13 forged clear with all of the major teams represented. Van den Broek-Blaak sensed her opportunity, and she sparked what proved to be the winning move by attacking shortly before the bell.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews