Chantal van den Broek-Blaak wins Dutch national road race title in Arnhem
Mischa Bredewold completes one-two for SD Worx
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx-Protime) is the new Dutch women’s road race champion after she outlasted Yara Kastelijn (Fenix-Deceuninck) on the final lap in Arnhem.
The first key selection came with 30km or so remaining, when a group of 13 forged clear with all of the major teams represented. Van den Broek-Blaak sensed her opportunity, and she sparked what proved to be the winning move by attacking shortly before the bell.
Kastelijn was the only rider to come with her, and the Fenix-Deceuninck rider repeatedly tried to drop Van den Broek-Blaak on the climbs on the final lap. Van den Broek-Blaak held firm, however, and she proceeded to clip away from Kastelijn with 6km remaining.
Kastelijn was caught by a chasing group on the run-in, and they closed to within 10 seconds of Van der Broek-Blaak as she approached the final two kilometres. The former world champion had managed her resources smartly, however, and she held her nerve to claim the national title for the third time.
Her SD Worx teammate Mischa Bredewold won the sprint for silver at 8 seconds, beating Nina Kessler (EF Education-Cannondale) to the line, while Loes Adegeest (FDJ – SUEZ) came home in fourth and Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck) took fifth.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
