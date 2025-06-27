Belgian Road Championships: Lotte Kopecky claims seventh straight time trial title
Road world champion tops Goossens, Claes
For the seventh year in a row, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won the elite women's individual time trial at the Belgian Road National Championships, setting a time of 24:37 on the 20.1 kilometre course in Brasschaat.
Kopecky stormed to the title by nearly a minute over second-placed Marthe Goossens (AG Insurance-Soudal). Lotte Claes (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) was a distant third at 1:48.
“I had a good feeling, as far as that is possible in a time trial,” Kopecky said in the post-race interview. “I was immediately on a good pace and was able to continue it well to the finish.
Starting last as defending champion, Kopecky came close to overtaking Goossens. "I was getting closer and closer to Marthe who had started in front of me, although she finished very strongly. It was difficult to pass her," Kopecky said to Sporza.
The European time trial champion and World Champion on the road, Kopecky will be the outright favourite for her fifth Belgian title in Sunday's road race.
“It feels good when you can almost catch up with number two. So I can confidently go into Sunday's road race. That will be a very difficult race to win. I will have to make the right choices and dare to lose at times. I expect more opposition on Sunday.”
Results powered by FirstCycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Belgian Road Championships: Lotte Kopecky claims seventh straight time trial titleRoad world champion tops Goossens, Claes
-
Fizik Kudo Aero helmet review: Has Fizik delivered with it’s new aero road helmet?The Kudo Aero has a lot going for it on paper, but do we need to know how fast it really is?
-
'The risks are so big, but the rewards are incredible' – Michael Woods leads Israel-Premier Tech's charge for a stage win at the Tour de FranceCanadian joined by sprinters Pascal Ackermann and Jake Stewart in eight-man selection
-
'The podium is always the goal' – Primož Roglič leads balanced Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe team at Tour de France on comeback from Giro disappointmentSlovenian eyes ninth career Grand Tour top-three finish, with Florian Lipowitz and Aleksandr Vlasov as key climbing support