Recommended reading

Belgian Road Championships: Lotte Kopecky claims seventh straight time trial title

By published

Road world champion tops Goossens, Claes

Lotte Kopecky in the Belgian champion&#039;s jersey on the podium with Lotte Claes and Marthe Goossens after winning the 2025 women&#039;s individual time trial title
(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the seventh year in a row, Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won the elite women's individual time trial at the Belgian Road National Championships, setting a time of 24:37 on the 20.1 kilometre course in Brasschaat.

Kopecky stormed to the title by nearly a minute over second-placed Marthe Goossens (AG Insurance-Soudal). Lotte Claes (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) was a distant third at 1:48.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews