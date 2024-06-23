Alberto Bettiol lays down Tour de France marker with solo triumph at Italian Championships

Tuscan the lone EF rider in the field after Andrea Piccolo's dismissal over the weekend

Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) was the favourite for the Italian Championships on home roads in Sesto Fiorentino, and the Tuscan duly lived up to his billing by dropping his breakaway companions on the final climb of Monte Morello with 9km to go.

From there, the result was never in any real doubt, as Bettiol cruised home to win by 17 seconds from Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty) and Edoardo Zambanini (Bahrain Victorious).

