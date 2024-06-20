Filippo Ganna wins men's Italian National time trial title for fifth time
Ineos Grenadiers rider dominates in final TT before the Paris Olympics
Filippo Ganna won the men's Italian National time trial title for fifth time on Thursday, dominating the flat 35.1km course around the exposed flat roads of Grosseto in southern Tuscany.
Ganna set a time of 39:17 to beat Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike) by 23 seconds and Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team) by 54 seconds.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
