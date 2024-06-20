Filippo Ganna wins men's Italian National time trial title for fifth time

Filippo Ganna in action at the recent Giro d'italia

Filippo Ganna won the men's Italian National time trial title for fifth time on Thursday, dominating the flat 35.1km course around the exposed flat roads of Grosseto in southern Tuscany.

Ganna set a time of 39:17 to beat Edoardo Affini (Visma-Lease a Bike) by 23 seconds and Filippo Baroncini (UAE Team) by 54 seconds.

Results

