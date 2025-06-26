Irish Road Championships: Ryan Mullen, Kelly Murphy claim time trial titles

Ryan Mullen (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) won the seventh Irish time trial title of his career, beating George Peden and Darren Rafferty in the 25.3-kilometre test in Kilbeggan.

In doing so, Mullen takes back the jersey from last year's winner Eddie Dunbar, who did not compete.

On the women's side, Kelly Murphy added to her tally with a slim victory over Linda Kelly to win her fifth time trial title. Mia Griffin was third.

Results powered by FirstCycling