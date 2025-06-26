Recommended reading

Irish Road Championships: Ryan Mullen, Kelly Murphy claim time trial titles

By published
Ryan Mullen competing in the Irish champion&#039;s jersey in the 2024 UAE Tour time trial
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ryan Mullen (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) won the seventh Irish time trial title of his career, beating George Peden and Darren Rafferty in the 25.3-kilometre test in Kilbeggan.

In doing so, Mullen takes back the jersey from last year's winner Eddie Dunbar, who did not compete.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews