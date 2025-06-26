Irish Road Championships: Ryan Mullen, Kelly Murphy claim time trial titles
Ryan Mullen (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) won the seventh Irish time trial title of his career, beating George Peden and Darren Rafferty in the 25.3-kilometre test in Kilbeggan.
In doing so, Mullen takes back the jersey from last year's winner Eddie Dunbar, who did not compete.
On the women's side, Kelly Murphy added to her tally with a slim victory over Linda Kelly to win her fifth time trial title. Mia Griffin was third.
Results powered by FirstCycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
-
Ineos Grenadiers sign 16-year-old son of ex-pro for start in 2027Spaniard Benjamín Noval to work with WorldTour team until graduation from junior ranks
-
2025 Road National Champions indexElite men and women who won their national road championships titles in road race and individual time trial
-
Green jersey champion Biniam Girmay and young Intermarché-Wanty squad 'squarely focused on stage victories' at Tour de FranceEritrean star leads Belgian team this July, with Louis Barré one to watch after impressive opening half of 2025