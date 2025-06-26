Vittoria Guazzini outpowers Elisa Longo Borghini to secure elite women's Italian time trial title
FDJ-Suez rider covers 28km course in 34:19 to claim victory in San Vito al Tagliamento
Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-SUEZ) secured the elite women's individual time trial title for the second year in a row at the Italian Road Championships on Thursday. The 24-year-old was the fastest in the 28km race against the clock with a time of 34:19, beating Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) by six seconds and Federica Venturelli (UAE Development) by 1:15 in San Vito al Tagliamento.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vittoria Guazzini outpowers Elisa Longo Borghini to secure elite women's Italian time trial titleFDJ-Suez rider covers 28km course in 34:19 to claim victory in San Vito al Tagliamento
-
2025 Road National Champions indexElite men and women who won their national road championships titles in road race and individual time trial
-
TotalEnergies logo to appear on Ineos Grenadiers jersey for Tour de France in workaround of UCI title sponsor rulesTotalEnergies continue backing their own ProTour team until end of 2026 and will sponsor the Tour de France
-
George Hincapie's new Modern Adventure team: Renaissance or more of the same? - OpinionHas the spectre of Lance Armstrong's doping evaporated or will it come back to haunt the new squad?