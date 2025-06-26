Recommended reading

Vittoria Guazzini outpowers Elisa Longo Borghini to secure elite women's Italian time trial title

FDJ-Suez rider covers 28km course in 34:19 to claim victory in San Vito al Tagliamento

Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-SUEZ) secured the elite women's individual time trial title for the second year in a row at the Italian Road Championships on Thursday. The 24-year-old was the fastest in the 28km race against the clock with a time of 34:19, beating Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) by six seconds and Federica Venturelli (UAE Development) by 1:15 in San Vito al Tagliamento.

