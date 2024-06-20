Elisa Longo Borghini wins fifth consecutive women's Italian national time trial title
Lidl-Trek rider beats Guazzini by less than a second with Pirrone third
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
