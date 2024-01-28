Osorio beats Higuita and Bernal to win Colombian road race championship

Alejandro Osorio (GW Erco Shimano) saved a little extra in his legs from an early breakaway and outlasted Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) to win his first Colombian national title. He completed the 212.5km road race course in 4:53:23, with just four seconds to spare to the WorldTour chasers.

Cristian Camilo Muñoz (Nu Colombia) led a trio of riders strung out a few seconds later and then Osorio’s teammate Fabian López 46 seconds back for seventh. The decimation of the peloton was evident as the rest of the top 10 was not decided for three minutes after Osorio crossed the line, and the balance of riders strung out for another 15 minutes.

Daniel Martinez (Bora-Hansgrohe), who won the time trial on Thursday, finished 28th, one spot behind 2023 road race champion Esteban Chaves (EF Education-EasyPost). EF’s Rigoberto Uran finished 33rd.

After the peloton caught a trio of riders who escaped early in the contest, a group of 20 riders broke away at the front, which included six GW Erco Shimano riders, among them Osorio brothers Alejandro and Frank. Eventually, the high pace saw all but six riders remaining at the front with Alejandro Osorio. He was joined by teammates López and Edgar Andrés Pinzón, Nu Colombia’s Muñoz, Bernardo Suaza (Forte Petrolike – Androni Giocattoli), David Gómez (Team Sistecrédito) and Jaider Muñoz (Team Sistecrédito).

With 50km to go, Bernal and Higuita began the chase in a select bunch with Brandon Rivera (Ineos Grenadiers), Jonathan Chaves (Nu Colombia) and Kevin Castillo (Team Sistecredito).

Suaza was the first leader from the main breakaway to launch an attack in the closing kilometres, but Alejandro Osorio countered. He opened a gap that gave him the edge, and he was able to cross the finish line before Higuita, the 2022 road champion, and Bernal, last a silver medalist in 2020, could make the catch.

The 25-year-old’s victory in Boyacá on Sunday was his third race win of the early season including a stage win at the 2.2-level Vuelta al Táchira and securing the points classification after eight days.

Osorio had proved himself as an under-23 climber when he rode for the first time in his career with GW-Shimano’s Continental team, in 2018 taking top 10s in Tour de l’Avenir and a stage win at the U23 Giro. In 2021 Osorio was second in the youth classification at Tour of the Alps in his second season with Caja Rural-Seguros RGA. He had a contract to ride for Bahrain-Victorious in 2022, completing the UAE Tour, but then had a contract dispute which led him back to GW Shimano.

Patiño wins women's elite Colombian road race

The women battled on Friday across 108.6km for the road race national championship. Paula Patiño (Movistar) held off defending champion Diana Peñuela (DNA Pro Cycling) for the victory with a three-second margin, Patiño stopping the clock at 2:52:35.

The bronze medal was decided in a close sprint behind Peñuela, with Jessenia Meneses (Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi) edging out Carolina Vargas (Eneicat-CM Team).

Peñuela won the gold medal in the time trial just the day before.