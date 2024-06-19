Riejanne Markus wins elite women's Dutch time trial title for second year in a row

Lieke Nooijen second, Demi Vollering third in 36.8km race against the clock

Riejanne Markus
Riejanne Markus (Image credit: Getty Images)
Riejanne Markus (Visma-Lease a Bike) successfully defended her title in the elite women's time trial at the Netherlands Road Championships on Wednesday winning the 36.8km event for the second year in a row.

Markus covered the route in the fastest time of 47:17, beating runner-up and Visma-Lease a Bike teammate Lieke Nooijen by 29 seconds. Tour de France winner Demi Vollering (SD Worx-Protime) finished in third place at 1:12 back.

