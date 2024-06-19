Anna Henderson wins women's British time trial title

Visma-Lease a Bike rider puts 33 seconds into Claire Steels in second as Elinor Barker takes third place

Anna Henderson on route to winning the Elite Women's title at the National Individual Time Trial Championships in Catterick

Anna Henderson (Visma-Lease A Bike) swept to the British elite women’s time trial title on Wednesday, completing the 30km Catterick course in a time of 46:07.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix

