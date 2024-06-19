Anna Henderson wins women's British time trial title
Visma-Lease a Bike rider puts 33 seconds into Claire Steels in second as Elinor Barker takes third place
Anna Henderson (Visma-Lease A Bike) swept to the British elite women’s time trial title on Wednesday, completing the 30km Catterick course in a time of 46:07.
Henderson, who won the title back in 2021, averaged 39kph for her run to beat Claire Steels (Movistar) into second place by 33 seconds, while Elinor Barker (Uno-X Mobility) rounded out the podium in third with a time of 47:09, 1:02 down on Henderson.
25-year-old Henderson, who recently finished second at the Tour of Britain Women, was one of the last runners out on the course, and shot to the top of the standings at the 15km checkpoint.
She was the only rider to record a time under 23 minutes there, with her time of 22:46 coming in 29 seconds up on previous leader Steels. Over the second half of the course, she’d slightly extend her advantage by three seconds to claim the hot seat.
Henderson would watch late runners including Barker and Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM-Firmenich PostNL) close out the race, though both women were well down on her time at the checkpoint, with Georgi ending up in fourth place with a time of 47:42, meaning Henderson could celebrate her title victory.
Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.
Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix
