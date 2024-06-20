Lotte Kopecky wins sixth consecutive elite women's Belgian time trial title

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) smashed the elite women's time trial to take the victory for a sixth consecutive year at the Belgian Road Championships.

The multi-discipline World Champion covered the 19.3km course in a winning time of 25:57 in Binche beating runner-up Marthe Goossens (AG Insurance-Soudal Team) by 43 seconds and third-placed Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fenix-Deceuninck Development Team) by 44 seconds.

More to follow...

Results

