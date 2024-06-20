Lotte Kopecky wins sixth consecutive elite women's Belgian time trial title

Marthe Goossens finishes second, Marion Norbert Riberolle takes third in Binche

Lotte Kopecky wins elite women's time trial title at 2024 Belgian Road Championships
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) smashed the elite women's time trial to take the victory for a sixth consecutive year at the Belgian Road Championships.

The multi-discipline World Champion covered the 19.3km course in a winning time of 25:57 in Binche beating runner-up Marthe Goossens (AG Insurance-Soudal Team) by 43 seconds and third-placed Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fenix-Deceuninck Development Team) by 44 seconds.

