Lotte Kopecky wins sixth consecutive elite women's Belgian time trial title
Marthe Goossens finishes second, Marion Norbert Riberolle takes third in Binche
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) smashed the elite women's time trial to take the victory for a sixth consecutive year at the Belgian Road Championships.
The multi-discipline World Champion covered the 19.3km course in a winning time of 25:57 in Binche beating runner-up Marthe Goossens (AG Insurance-Soudal Team) by 43 seconds and third-placed Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fenix-Deceuninck Development Team) by 44 seconds.
More to follow...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.
Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.
She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Audrey Cordon-Ragot scores seventh French time trial title of her careerHuman Powered Health rider beats reigning champion Cédrine Kerbaol to the win
-
Lotte Kopecky wins sixth consecutive elite women's Belgian time trial titleMarthe Goossens finishes second, Marion Norbert Riberolle takes third in Binche
-
A first ride review of the new Pinarello Dogma F: An exceptional bike, but the gains are too marginalUtterly sublime handling, good looks, and lithe climbing feel, but differences to the old model are so small it's hard to justify on paper
-
Pinarello launches new, slimmer Dogma F, complete with “aero-keel” and a lifeline for rim brake loversLighter, narrower, with tweaked geometry and marginal aero gains for the team that invented marginal gains