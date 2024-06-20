Tim Wellens secures elite men's Belgian time trial title

Alec Segaert forced to settle for second place three years in a row, Rune Herregodts finishes third in Binche

BINCHE BELGIUM JUNE 20 Tim Wellens of Belgium and UAE Team Emirates sprints during the 105th National Championships Belgium 2024 Mens Individual Time Trial a 385 km on June 20 2024 in Binche Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Tim Wellens wins elite men's time trial title at the 2024 Belgian Road Championships(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates) secured his first title in the elite men's time trial at the Belgian Road Championships in Binche on Thursday. Wellens covered the 38.5km course with a winning time of 46:05 to claim the national champion's jersey.

