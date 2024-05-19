USA National Road Championships: Kristen Faulkner wins elite women's road race stars-and-stripes with solo victory

By
published

Ruth Winder finishes second, Coryn Labeki sprints for third in Charleston

Jump to:
Image 1 of 1
Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Cannondale)
Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Cannondale) wins elite women's road race title at USA Road National Championships(Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Cannondale) secured the stars-and-stripes jersey after winning the elite women's road race at the USA Cycling Road National Championships in Charleston, West Virginia.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

Latest on Cyclingnews