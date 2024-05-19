USA National Road Championships: Kristen Faulkner wins elite women's road race stars-and-stripes with solo victory

Image 1 of 1 Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Cannondale) wins elite women's road race title at USA Road National Championships (Image credit: Snowy Mountain Photography)

Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Cannondale) secured the stars-and-stripes jersey after winning the elite women's road race at the USA Cycling Road National Championships in Charleston, West Virginia.

Faulkner made her winning move on the final climb and soloed to the victory 55 seconds ahead of late-race breakaway companion and runner-up Ruth Winder (Human Powered Health).

Faulkner's teammate Coryn Labecki won the chase-group sprint for third place, which crossed the line 5:39 back, giving EF Education-Cannondale two on the podium.

"I felt pretty confident because I knew on the climbs I could have a really good attack on that last climb. It pitches up right at the end, and it was kind of a one- to two-minute power effort, which has been my strength this year. I knew I had a really good shot, and I knew I didn't want to take [Ruth Winder] to the line because she has a pretty good kick. I haven't sprinted in a really long time, so as long as I didn't take her to the line, I was good," Faulkner said.

"I had a few moments where I thought it would be good to attack, but that was my ideal moment, at the top of that last climb. If that didn't work, I figured maybe at the base with a lot of speed. She was great to have out there with me, and it was nice not to have to do that [breakaway] alone. She is a super strong rider and worked well with me."

How it unfolded

The elite women faced 127 kilometres in the road race of the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships in Charleston, West Virginia. The 21.2km lap had two significant climbs that proved decisive throughout the race.

In the early laps, a brisk pace set by Cynisca and EF Education-Cannondale steadily whittled down the peloton.

Attacks came from Taylor Kuyk-White (Goldman Sachs ETFs) and Allison Mrugal (Cynisca) in the second lap, Laurel Quinones (Virginia's Blue Ridge Twenty24) on lap three and Heidi Franz (Lifeplus-Wahoo) en route to the start of lap five.

Franz opened up the biggest gap, gaining 1:15 before a group of riders came across on the first climb on the lap, including Kristen Faulkner and Coryn Labecki (EF Education-Cannondale), Nicole Steinmetz and Lauren Stephens (Cynisca), Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health) and, after briding across between the climbs, Lauren De Crescenzo (Factor/The Feed/Castelli/Maxxis/PER).

On the second climb of the penultimate lap, Stephens, Edwards, Labecki, and Faulkner pulled away on the climb, making for an elite quartet with little impetus to chase behind.

Faulkner made a move on the descent heading into the bell lap and drew out Edwards, who was more than happy to work to stay clear.

Stephens had to chase with Labecki on her wheel, but had Steinmetz coming across with De Crescenzo. The four came together in pursuit, having a 49-second deficit at the bell lap.

Steinmetz, easily the under-23 champion as the next rider on the road, Kayla Davis (Serious Cycling) was a lap down, buried herself leading the chase into the penultimate climb, launching Stephens to try to bridge before sitting up and letting the group go.

The surge knocked De Crescenzo out of the first chase, but she made her way back on the descent back into town, but the gap just kept going out, ballooning to over two minutes on the last lap.

Faulkner made her move on the final climb and powered her way solo to her first elite national championship title.

Results

