Marco Brenner shines to win German road race title

Tudor rider breaks Bora-Hansgrohe's dominance in Bad Dürrheim

Marco Brenner is the new German champion (Image credit: Getty Images)
Marco Brenner (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) won the elite men’s road race at the German Championships in Bad Dürrheim after dropping breakaway companion Florian Lipowtiz (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the final climb with 7km remaining.

The pair were part of a five-man move that forged clear after just 20km of racing. Brenner and Lipowitz rid themselves of their fellow escapees with 35km remaining, and they duelled on the final lap of the course, with the Tudor rider emerging victorious.

