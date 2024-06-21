David de la Cruz rolls back the years to claim Spanish Men’s National Time Trial title
Veteran Spaniard fastest on hilly course near Madrid
David de la Cruz (Q36.5) has rolled back the years to claim the Spanish National Time Trial Champion’s jersey on Friday, dominating a hilly 33-kilometre course near Madrid.
Riding on the same course as the Elite Women’s time trial, held earlier in the day, De la Cruz finished 33 seconds clear of 18-year-old Markel Beloki (EF Education-EasyPost), with former National TT Champion Raúl García Pierna (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) in third, 36 seconds back.
A former Vuelta a Espana stage winner and leader, the Nationals is the 35-year-old's first victory since a stage of Paris-Nice back in 2018.
More later…
Results
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
