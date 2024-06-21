David de la Cruz rolls back the years to claim Spanish Men’s National Time Trial title

David de la Cruz (Q36.5) has rolled back the years to claim the Spanish National Time Trial Champion’s jersey on Friday, dominating a hilly 33-kilometre course near Madrid.

Riding on the same course as the Elite Women’s time trial, held earlier in the day, De la Cruz finished 33 seconds clear of 18-year-old Markel Beloki (EF Education-EasyPost), with former National TT Champion Raúl García Pierna (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) in third, 36 seconds back. 

