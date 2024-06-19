Josh Tarling wins British National men's time trial title for second time

By
published

Walker in second as Vernon in third

Elite and U23 Men - Catterick, North Yorkshire
(Image credit: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)
Jump to:

European time trial champion Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) successfully defended his British national time trial title on Wednesday, beating Max Walker (Astana Qazaqstan Development) into second place on the 30km course in Catterick.

The 20-year-old blitzed the course, setting by far the quickest time at the 15km intermediate checkpoint at attack time of 19:21 before going on to cross the line with a time of 39:22, an average speed of 45.74kph.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Prior to joining the team, they had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur.

 

Dani has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France, World Championships, and the spring Classics. They have interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Mathieu van der Poel, Remco Evenepoel, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.

 

As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Dani also oversees How to Watch guides and works on The Leadout newsletter throughout the season. Their favourite races are Strade Bianche and Paris-Roubaix and their favourite published article is from the 2024 edition of the latter: 'Unless I'm in an ambulance, I'm finishing this race' – Cyrus Monk, the last man home at Paris-Roubaix

