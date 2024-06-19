Josh Tarling wins British National men's time trial title for second time

European time trial champion Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) successfully defended his British national time trial title on Wednesday, beating Max Walker (Astana Qazaqstan Development) into second place on the 30km course in Catterick.

The 20-year-old blitzed the course, setting by far the quickest time at the 15km intermediate checkpoint at attack time of 19:21 before going on to cross the line with a time of 39:22, an average speed of 45.74kph.

Walker took second place, holding the hot seat for the final 20 minutes of the event after setting a strong time of 40:35. He’d beat Ethan Vernon (Israel-Premier Tech) into third place, his time a further 10 seconds off Tarling at 40:45.

Oliver Knight (Cofidis) had earlier spent some time in the hot seat, having set the quickest time at both the 15km mark (20:56) and at the finish (41:19), beating Zeb Kyffin’s (TDT-Unibet) time of 42:24.

However, several of the top favourites, including a swathe of WorldTour pros, would make their runs later on. Max Walker would be next to go quickest, putting 44 seconds into Knight to go top with a time of 40:35.

Samuel Watson’s (Groupama-FDJ) intermediate time of 20:15 put him top of the leaderboard at the midway point, but he’d fade as his ride went on and ended up second to Walker with a time of 40:58.

Ethan Vernon also put in a good ride, finishing with a 40:45 to nip into second place, 10 seconds down on Walker. Like Watson, Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers) had also rode well at the 15km checkpoint with a time of 20:15, but he too faded and crossed the line well down with a time of 41:34.

Of course, his teammate, the reigning champion Tarling was the last man down the start ramp, and he met all expectations on the 30km course. He led by almost a minute over second place at the mid-race checkpoint, becoming the only man to beat the 20-minute barrier with a time of 19:21. He duly held his large advantage over the second half of the course to easily claim another national title.

