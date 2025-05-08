Lauren Stephens wins women's UCI five-day Tour de Bloom with Queen stage victory

By published

Lauren Stephens lost the Tour de Bloom leader's jersey after stage 4, but recaptured pink with stage 5 victory
Lauren Stephens lost the Tour de Bloom leader's jersey after stage 4, but recaptured pink with stage 5 victory (Image credit: Blake Dahlin/Tour de Bloom)
Lauren Stephens (Aegis Cycling Mixed Team) earned the overall title at the women's Tour de Bloom stage race, recapturing the race lead with a solo victory on the final day of racing on a mountaintop finish at Mission Ridge Resort, Washington. Held May 2-6 for a 25th edition in the Cascade Mountains of north-central Washington, the Tour de Bloom elevated the elite women's race to UCI 2.2 level for the first time.

The former US Pro road race champion finished on the podium all five days, capturing three stage victories and the mountain classification title. It was her second UCI stage race victory of the spring, having swept all three classifications - GC, points, mountains - at Tour of the Gila in April.

