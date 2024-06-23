Ethan Hayter conquers Saltburn Bank to win British road title

By
published

Ineos rider beats Lewis Askey and Max Walker on climb to the line

RUSCHLIKON SWITZERLAND JUNE 11 Ethan Hayter of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers crosses the finish line during the 87th Tour de Suisse 2024 Stage 3 a 1617m stage from Steinmaur to Ruschlikon UCIWT on June 11 2024 in Ruschlikon Switzerland Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Ethan Hayter (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Ethan Hayter (Ineos) won the elite men’s road race at the British Championships after seeing off the challenges of Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) and Max Walker (Astana-Qazaqstan) on the stiff climb of Saltburn Bank.

After an aggressive opening to the race had reduced the front group to just fifteen or so riders, the winning move began to take shape with a little over 50km remaining, when Hayter, Askey and Walker went clear in the company of Jake Stewart (Israel-Premier Tech) and Bob Donaldson (Trinity Racing), with Connor Swift (Ineos) and Joseph Blackmore joining them at the beginning of the penultimate lap.

