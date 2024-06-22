Fiona Mangan makes late surge to win Irish road race title

Attacker Grace Reynolds holds on for second as Lara Gillespie takes bronze

Fiona Mangan
Fiona Mangan (Image credit: Getty Images)
Fiona Mangan (Cynisca Cycling) is the new Irish road race champion after she claimed a dramatic victory in Athea, County Limerick on Saturday. She came home two seconds ahead of Grace Reynolds (Brother UK-Orientation Marketing) and 2023 champion Lara Gillespie (UAE Development Team).

A race run off at a staccato was ultimately decided on two breathless laps of a 5km finishing circuit around Athea. Reynolds had taken advantage of an earlier lull to forge clear alone with more than 40km, opening a maximum lead of more than two minutes.

