Richard Carapaz begins 2024 with Ecuadorian time trial title

Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost) won his third national championship title, adding a second victory in the time trial to his maiden title in 2022 and his road race victory last season.

Carapaz topped Caja Rural's Jefferson Cepeda by 43 seconds while defending champion Jonathan Caicedo (Petrolike) was third at 1:08 on the 40.6km course in Riobamba.

"It was a very demanding course," Carapaz said. "It was very flat, not really made for me, but there were a lot of technical corners where I could really show my potential and take advantage of my experience. I did a very even TT, where I could maintain my top effort from the very beginning.

"I am so happy to take my first piece of silverware of the season and win this distinctive brilliant TT suit."

Carapaz is due to defend his road race title on Sunday in the mountainous region around Riobamba.

"Today was the first joy of the season," Carapaz said. "I know I am doing what I need to do right, and this is what motivates me for what is coming up next."

The former Giro d'Italia champion will then head to the UCI 2.1-ranked Tour Colombia to race alongside his EF Education-EasyPost teammates.

