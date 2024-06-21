Mireia Benito repeats 2023 success to win elite women’s Spanish time trial title

By
published

AG Insurance-Soudal racer claims title for second year running

Mireia Benito
Mireia Benito (Image credit: Getty Images)
AG Insurance-Soudal rider Mireia Benito has won the Elite Women’s Spanish National Time Trial title for a second year running.

Riding on a similarly rugged course to last year’s 32-kilometre challenge, Benito completed the 33-kilometre course starting and finishing in the town of Galapagar, west of Madrid in a time of 43:20.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

