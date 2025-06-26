Recommended reading

George Hincapie's new Modern Adventure team: Renaissance or more of the same? - Opinion

By published

Has the spectre of Lance Armstrong's doping evaporated or will it come back to haunt the new squad?

A rider in kit and a Factor bike for Modern Adventure Pro Cycling
(Image credit: Modern Adventure Pro Cycling)

This week, former Tour de France stage winner George Hincapie announced he and several partners are forming a new professional cycling team, Modern Adventure Pro Cycling, with an aim to race in the Tour de France in five years or less.

Hincapie said he hoped the project would be a "renaissance of American cycling" - but one has to wonder, exactly why does American cycling need a renaissance?

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.