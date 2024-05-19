USA National Road Championships: Sean Quinn wins elite men's road race title

By
published

EF Education-Easypost rider outsprints Brandon McNulty as Neilson Powless takes third after playing attacking role

A tight sprint finish between Sean Quinn (EF Education-Easypost) and Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) in the men's elite race at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships 2024
A tight sprint finish between Sean Quinn (EF Education-Easypost) and Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) in the men's elite race at the USA Cycling Pro Road Championships 2024 (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
Jump to:

Sean Quinn (EF Education-Easypost) claimed victory at the elite men's road race at the USA Cycling Road National Championships in Charleston, West Virginia, just beating Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates) over the line in the tightest of finishes.

Neilson Powless (EF Education-Easypost) came third from the lead group of three after having made McNulty repeatedly chase his attacks on the run toward the line as his teammate, Quinn, sat in the wheel and readied for a sprint.

“Brandon was so so strong just bringing us back time and time again and then around the last climb I was starting to think realistically he looks pretty tired, I really think I can win a sprint," said McNulty in the post race interview broadcast on FloSports. "So Neilson just attacked him, like, I don’t know 10 times, and I left it a little bit late in the bike throw, I probably should have gone a little earlier ...” 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

Latest on Cyclingnews