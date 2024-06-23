Lotte Kopecky takes crushing road race victory at Belgian Championships

By
published

World champion solos 30km to victory as Cant beats Ghekiere to silver

ZOTTEGEM BELGIUM JUNE 23 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD WorxProtime celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 105th National Championships Belgium 2024 Womens Road Race a 123km one day race from Sint Lievens Houtem to Zottegem on June 23 2024 in Zottegem Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lotte Kopecky lifts her bike as she walks across the line in Zottegem. (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

World champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) claimed a crushing victory at the Belgian Road Championships, winning by more than three minutes after attacking alone with 30km still to race.

Sanne Cant (Fenix-Deceuninck) outsprinted Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal) for the silver medal, 3:27 behind the unassailable Kopecky. They were the only riders to finish within four minutes of Kopecky, who cruised to her fourth national road race crown.

