Lotte Kopecky takes crushing road race victory at Belgian Championships

World champion Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) claimed a crushing victory at the Belgian Road Championships, winning by more than three minutes after attacking alone with 30km still to race.

Sanne Cant (Fenix-Deceuninck) outsprinted Justine Ghekiere (AG Insurance-Soudal) for the silver medal, 3:27 behind the unassailable Kopecky. They were the only riders to finish within four minutes of Kopecky, who cruised to her fourth national road race crown.

Kopecky began to put her stamp on proceedings with more than 50km remaining in Zottegem, attacking with intent from a reduced peloton with an effort that splintered the race still further.

Fleur Moors (Lidl-Trek) was the first to bridge across, followed soon afterwards by Cant, Ghekiere and Jesse Vandenbulcke (De Ceuster-Bonache).

Having forced the day’s key selection, Kopecky seemed to figure that she would not find allies in the front group and so she decided to press on alone with 30km remaining. She might light of the cobbles of Kruiswaterplein and Lippenhovestraat to stretch out her lead and the finale would prove a procession.

With a lap to go, Kopecky had a lead of 1:30, and she would more double that advantage before the finish. Behind, Cant used her explosiveness to attack on Lippenhovestraat, with Ghekiere the only rider to follow, but it was already apparent that they were competing for silver and bronze. Kopecky was in a class of her own, and she had time to celebrate her victory by dismounting and walking across the line with her bike held aloft.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling