This Garmin Black Friday deal sends the flagship Garmin Fenix 8 to its lowest ever price – save $250 on the very latest in smartwatch tech

The Garmin Fenix 8 is the flagship model when it comes to the Garmin smartwatch range.

It also makes the Fenix 8 one of the most expensive smartwatches on the market, and discounts don't come around very often. I've had a hunt around and found this Black Friday Garmin deal at Amazon. The Fenix 8 is slashed $250 off the 47mm version of the Garmin Fenix 8.

The Garmin Fenix 8 is down to just $749.99, from the list price of $999.99, and that's the cheapest it's been since launching back in August last year. Therefore, we'd fully expect this price not to last long, so we would suggest grabbing it while you can.

USA: Garmin Fenix 8: $999.99 $749.99

UK: Garmin Fenix 8: £819.99 £599.99

If the Fenix 8 is a step too far, then our best Garmin Black Friday deals page has all the best prices, and it's LIVE! With price tracking on all the best Garmin deals as soon as they appear, so well worth checking out.

Save 25% ($250) Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED: was $999.99 now $749.99 at Amazon Save $250 on the Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED (47mm). Featuring an all-new internal speaker and microphone for voice control and messaging – a particularly appealing addition for cycling. The exceptionally bright Amoled display ensures all your on-the-go cycling stats are easy to read, complemented by an extensive battery life and multi-band GNSS technology for highly accurate navigation.

There's no doubt that Garmin is one of the market leaders when it comes to cycling tech, and many of the Garmin cycling range takes top spots in our associated buyers guides, including the best GPS bike computers, and the best power meters.

One of my own Garmin highlights is the Garmin Varia RCT715, which is not only one of the best bike lights on the market, but it comes loaded with Garmin smart tech, including a built-in rearward camera and a very clever radar function. For Black Friday, it's reduced by $50 to $349.99, and again is one of the lowest prices I've seen.

Our selection as one of the best Garmin smartwatches – the Garmin Venu 3 is also reduced by $100, to just $349.99, and that's the lowest price we've ever seen on this more budget-friendly Garmin smartwatch offering.

To take advantage of the Amazon Prime cycling deals, you'll need to be signed up for Amazon Prime. Amazon offers a free trial period for new users, but you can cancel your trial before the first payment is taken.