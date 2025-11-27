This Garmin Black Friday deal sends the flagship Garmin Fenix 8 to its lowest ever price – save $250 on the very latest in smartwatch tech
If you're considering an upgrade to your fitness-tracking technology, this Amazon Black Friday smartwatch deal is well worth grabbing fast
The Garmin Fenix 8 is the flagship model when it comes to the Garmin smartwatch range.
It also makes the Fenix 8 one of the most expensive smartwatches on the market, and discounts don't come around very often. I've had a hunt around and found this Black Friday Garmin deal at Amazon. The Fenix 8 is slashed $250 off the 47mm version of the Garmin Fenix 8.
The Garmin Fenix 8 is down to just $749.99, from the list price of $999.99, and that's the cheapest it's been since launching back in August last year. Therefore, we'd fully expect this price not to last long, so we would suggest grabbing it while you can.
USA: Garmin Fenix 8:
$999.99 $749.99
UK: Garmin Fenix 8:
£819.99 £599.99
If the Fenix 8 is a step too far, then our best Garmin Black Friday deals page has all the best prices, and it's LIVE! With price tracking on all the best Garmin deals as soon as they appear, so well worth checking out.
Save $250 on the Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED (47mm). Featuring an all-new internal speaker and microphone for voice control and messaging – a particularly appealing addition for cycling. The exceptionally bright Amoled display ensures all your on-the-go cycling stats are easy to read, complemented by an extensive battery life and multi-band GNSS technology for highly accurate navigation.
There's no doubt that Garmin is one of the market leaders when it comes to cycling tech, and many of the Garmin cycling range takes top spots in our associated buyers guides, including the best GPS bike computers, and the best power meters.
One of my own Garmin highlights is the Garmin Varia RCT715, which is not only one of the best bike lights on the market, but it comes loaded with Garmin smart tech, including a built-in rearward camera and a very clever radar function. For Black Friday, it's reduced by $50 to $349.99, and again is one of the lowest prices I've seen.
Our selection as one of the best Garmin smartwatches – the Garmin Venu 3 is also reduced by $100, to just $349.99, and that's the lowest price we've ever seen on this more budget-friendly Garmin smartwatch offering.
To take advantage of the Amazon Prime cycling deals, you'll need to be signed up for Amazon Prime. Amazon offers a free trial period for new users, but you can cancel your trial before the first payment is taken.
- Black Friday bike deals: The best savings for cyclists in 2025
- Black Friday Zwift: Deals from as far away as Watopia
- Black Friday Specialized: Save on everything from flagship bikes to socks
- Black Friday bike helmets: Safety on a budget for road and off-road use
- Black Friday cycling shoes: Sort your feet out with some fresh slippers
- Black Friday electric bikes: Power your way to savings
- Black Friday turbo trainers: Indoor cycling on a budget
- Black Friday kids' bikes: They grow so fast, so don't pay full price
- Black Friday Garmin deals: Smartwatches, cycling computers and more
- Black Friday Rapha: Big deals on the British clothing brand
- Black Friday Wahoo: The best prices on Wahoo's range of cycling tech
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.