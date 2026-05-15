Reliving the Giro d'Italia's first GC battle on the Blockhaus - Gallery

The first summit finish of any Grand Tour is a special occasion, such is the weight of expectation on the race's main contenders to deliver, and the potential for a shifting-sands moment in the overall standings.

The opening six stages of this year's Giro d'Italia have been brimming with chaos, frankly miserable weather at times, and, naturally, spectacular bike racing. All this before the first true mountain stage? We're truly being spoilt by a race that organisers love to brand as 'the toughest race in the world in the world's most beautiful place'.

However, if there was any doubt in this tagline, stage 7, which finished on the Blockhaus – the stage for Eddy Merckx's first-ever Grand Tour stage win in 1967 – was as good an example as any of the Giro living up to this marketing message by the bucketload.

As is often the case with a leg-sapping mountain finish, a prolonged calm eventually made way for the key GC contenders to take centre stage inside the final six kilometres, with Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) leading the charge.

The Dane would ultimately be too strong for his pink jersey rivals and arrive at the summit alone, but only just. The GC battle isn't over just yet.

To give you an insight into this first true high-altitude maglia rosa test, and what you might not have seen on TV, or via Cyclingnews' race report, we enlisted the help of seasoned cycling photographer Chris Auld to capture the day's dramatic events and scenery through his camera lens. Enjoy!

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

After yesterday's close call, Dylan Groenewegen was likely hoping for a day of recovery in the gruppetto.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

There was a party atmosphere at the start in Formia ahead of the first mountain foray of the Giro. Here, a man plays a scetavajasse, a traditional Neapolitan percussion instrument.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Plenty of fans out, sporting their merchandise and happy to pose for our photographer, Chris.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Before the GC fight, formalities with local dignitaries.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

You can never wear too much pink at the Giro, right?

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

There's something about this shot that feels very Neapolitan, maybe it's the facial expressions and passion towards the peloton as it prepares to depart Formia.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Two Tudor riders head to the start, ahead of the first real uphill challenge of this year's Corsa Rosa

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

A sea of colours, the technicoloured peloton rolls out of the coastal city and towards the mountains.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Wherever the Giro d'Italia goes, the legacy of Il Pirata is never far behind.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

We might have already included one peloton-wide image, but to cycling fans, they're so easy on the eye that you can never have too many.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Going slower than it might look, Formia put out the balloons and all things pink for the Giro peloton

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Two more Giro icons celebrated here, in 1986 and 1990 winners, Roberto Visentini and Gianni Bugno, respectively.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Netcompany-Ineos' Thymen Arensman guarded by teammate Jack Haig en route to the Blockhaus. The Dutchman is more than likely his team's lead GC hope now.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Neighbours of an apartment building come out to wave the riders by during the seventh stage of the Giro's 109th edition

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The road sign to the Blockhaus, worn away by tourists' stickers and likely mountainous weather.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Tim Rex chaperones his Visma-Lease a Bike leader Jonas Vingegaard as he draws closer to his first major mountain test of the Italian Grand Tour.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Afonso Eulálio's wounds from his stage 5 crash are clear to see, but the maglia rosa still on his back will make the pain disappear for now.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Vingegaard is in full flight, inhaling the mountain air as he extends the gap between himself and his GC rivals.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Giulio Pellizzarri is joined by teammate Jai Hindley and his Western Australian compatriot Ben O'Connor as the slopes of the Blockhaus and Vingegaard's pace begin to take their effect.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Four of Movistar's squad power towards the mountain summit. The grey clouds rolled in on a handful of riders GC hopes today, and Enric Mas could be one of them, now six minutes behind Vingegaard.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Meanwhile, Felix Gall's GC hopes soared, as the Austrian came out of stage 7 as one of the few with positive vibes despite Vingegaard's mountaintop raid.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Eulálio displayed plenty of grinta to only give up three minutes of his lead to the Dane on stage 7.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Spare a thought for Diego Pablo Sevilla too, he was one point short of keeping hold of his King of the Mountains classification. No guesses for who will be targeting tomorrow's breakaway, though.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

A swift punch in the air as he sealed the stage win. Vingegaard was in a clinical mood on the Blockhaus.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Back to the drawing board for Pellizzari. The home favourite lost 1:05 to the Dane on his first key GC test.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Hot drinks for the riders on arrival at the summit finish. No rider will be wanting to catch a cold during the first week of a Grand Tour.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

This Netcompany-Ineos rider wrapping up in all the thermals for the ride back down the mountain to the team bus.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Former maglia rosa Giulio Ciccone rolled over the line in seventh, 1:40 behind Vingegaard.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

A penny for the thoughts of Felix Gall after his resolute performance today. Will the Austrian's Grand Tour ambitions alter in the wake of this ride?

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

Eulálio will be confident of holding onto the pink jersey for at least another day, with a punchy finish into Fermo awaiting the bunch tomorrow.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

An unknown rider bounces on the pedals as he nears the Blockhaus summit, all the while the light begins to fade.

(Image credit: Chris Auld)

The Dane passed his first maglia rosa test with flying colours, now there's only one colour on his mind.