'If I have too big a gap from road, I lose a bit' – Tiffany Cromwell keeping the gravel balance going in 2026, with eyes on Australian title defence and home World Championships

By Contributions from published

Australian road professional with long history of also racing gravel keeps focus on road during Classics but key off-road goals take centre stage later in season

Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) starting out her 2026 gravel season at RADL GRVL presented by Quad Lock in South Australia
(Image credit: RADL GRVL presented by Quad Lock)

Tiffany Cromwell is no stranger to juggling life as a multi-discipline cyclist and, given the Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto rider has been splitting the season for quite some time, there have been a few lessons learned along the way.

Time away from the tarmac can reinvigorate, adding variety to what has been a long cycling career, but it can also come at a cost.

"Always it's like Classics first, get that done – it's too hard to balance gravel and road during the Classics – and then it's more of a back and forth between road and gravel," said Cromwell.

Cromwell started her gravel season in January in Australia with RADL GRVL. Among other potential gravel stops – possibly including Sea Otter Gravel in the US on April 16 – her focus will once again turn to Australia in May.

The home Gravel World Championships is, of course, the "big end of season goal" as there is one set of stripes that may mean even more than the green and gold ones of an Australian Champion – and that's a rainbow set.

